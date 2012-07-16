By T3 Online
Best video games to buy for current-gen consoles
Need a reason to keep your current-gen console? Have a look at this list of games
Need a reason to keep your current-gen console? Have a look at this list of games
"Everything is connected and connection is power," reads the mantra from the developers of Ubisoft's new open-world cyber-noir thriller. in it, players take on the role of a gun-toting masked hacker whose smartphone seems to be able to hack any electronic device in existence. In light of the recent Prism scandal, Watch Dogs looks as exciting as it does timely.
T3's Preview
Release date: November 22nd
Current gen platforms: PC, PS3, Wii U and Xbox 360
Next gen platforms: PS4 and Xbox One
Ubisoft's epic adventure series continues, moving the action from Colonial America to the Carribean during The Golden Age Of Piracy. Players take on the role of swashbuckling pirate captain Edward Kenway, whose buccanearing activities provide a cover for his job as a taker of lives in the secret war against the Templars. The game promises to be the biggest in the entire series, featuring three full cities, islands, hidden coves and all the sea in between. Players can expect naval battles, treasure hunts, diving expeditions and tons of sword fights alongside their usual activities of parkour and stabbing unsuspecting targets in the back.
Release date: November 1st
Current gen platforms: PC, PS3 and Xbox 360
Next gen platforms: PS4 and Xbox One
In this prequel to Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City, the caped crusader has a price put on his head by a masked underworld boss called Black Mask. This causes every super-powered hitman and bounty hunter in Gotham to begin hunting him and allows other criminals, who are uninterested in the bounty, to launch a crime spree while Batman is otherwise engaged. So Batman has to evade the psychos on his tail, shut down the crime wave and capture Black Mask and get him to rescind the bounty. All in a night's work, then...
T3 Preview
Release date: November 22nd
Current gen platforms: PC, PS3, Wii U and Xbox 360
Next gen platforms: Nope!
Want to go to war online? DICE hear you and Battlefield 4 is the answer to your prayers. The Swedish developer showed off its plans to shock and awe players with its E3 demo, which dropped a skyscraper into the middle of map during an online battle involving 64 players. DICE says its done a lot of work to make the story-based campaign more fun and engaging, but it's really the online mode where players can fly planes, drive tanks, ride in boats and generally fill one another with lead that'll prove to be Battlefield 4's biggest draw.
T3 Preview
Release date: November 1st
Current gen platforms: PC, PS3 and Xbox 360
Next gen platforms: PS4 and Xbox One
David Cage's latest cerebral venture centres around a young woman tied to a disembodied soul who is on the run from shady government forces. Featuring a star-studded cast that includes the likes of Ellen Page and Willem Dafoe, Beyond: Two Souls promises to address high-minded topics, such as the nature of death, and whether a state of being exists beyond it.
Release date: October 11th
Current gen platforms: PS3
Next gen platforms: Nope!
Do vampires, Gothic castles, swordplay and magic sound like your idea of fun? Then look no further than the latest Castlevania installment from Konami. Draped in menacing grandeur, the game allows players to take on the role of Dracula as he tries to repel intrepid souls who want him to meet his final death. There will be blood. Oh yes, there will be blood.
Release date: Q4 2013
Current gen platforms: PS3 and Xbox 360
Next gen platforms: Nope!
Activision's FPS colossus dials down the noise somewhat for this year's installment. Unlike the Modern Warfare and Black Ops games, Call Of Duty: Ghosts puts the players on the back foot; the game takes place in a world where the USA's reign as a superpower is finished and players control soldiers who are both out-manned and out-gunned. Previews have showcased some suitably epic set-pieces - a stealth mission that esclates to a gunfight in a collapsing skyscraper was our favourite - and presumably the game's multiplayer (the mode that turned COD into a global franchise) will be as frenetic and addictive as ever.
T3 Preview
Release date: November 13th
Current gen platforms: PC, PS3 and Xbox 360
Next gen platforms: PS4 and Xbox One
Possibly the best reason that the hardest of the hard core aren't going to part company with the current gen is Dark Souls 2. The sequel to Namco's rock-hard RPG dungeon crawler promises to be as difficult and flat out frustrating as its predecessor. Its brutal delights won't appeal to everyone, but to those gamers who love a challenge, Dark Souls 2 offers a challenge that no other game can match. Prepare to die. And die and die and die some more...
T3 Interview
Release date: March 2014
Current gen platforms: PS3 and Xbox 360
Next gen platforms: Nope!
Blizzard makes its triumphant return to consoles with a version of its superb dungeon crawler, Diablo III. The new variant supports the fantastic drop-in/drop-out multiplayer and players don't need to be signed into Battle.net to tackle the game solo. There are plans to port the game to next-generation consoles, but Blizzard says that they won't be released until next year. Until then, current-gen is your only option next to a decent PC.
Release date: September 2013
Current gen platforms: PS3 and Xbox 360
Next gen platforms: Not yet...
Disney Infinity may look like a game based around cute and beloved characters, but it's actually the first salvo fired in a war against Activision. Presumably after noting the oodles of cash the Skylanders franchise racked up in the first couple of years of its existence, Disney realised it was sitting on a proverbial goldmine. Like Skylanders, Disny Infinity is based around collectible figurines that appear inside on screen in the game and, hey, since all of them have appeared in either films or TV shows (or both) they don't really need an introduction to their young, built-in fanbase.
Release date: August 20th
Current gen platforms: PS3 Wii U and Xbox 360
Next gen platforms: Nope!
As autumn approaches, so does the latest iteration of EA's football sim. As one would expect, given FIFA's steady march towards offering the most realistic on-pitch action available in gaming, FIFA 13 looks and plays closer to the real thing than any other game before it. Tweaks and improvements to the in-game engine feel more substantial and noticeable than they have done in the last few FIFA games and while it should make it a tougher game to master, it should still offer a satisfying football feeling.
T3 Preview
Release date: September 24th
Current gen platforms: PC, PS3, Wii and Xbox 360
Next gen platforms: PS4 and Xbox One
This has to be a mistake, right? Gran Turismo 6 isn't going to land on the PS4? It's all most of us over at T3 would require to make the PS4 a day-one purchase. However, while GT's creator and game designer Kazunori Yamauchi has confirmed Polyphony Digital are 'lookling into a PS4' version, there's nothing set in stone just yet, which means if you want to race in GT6, you'll need a PS3. And you do want to race in GT6. Trust us, you do...
Release date: Q4 2013
Current gen platforms: PS3
Next gen platforms: Not yet...
The biggest, best and most obvious reason to hang onto your current gen machines is Rockstar's latest installment in its world-conquering open-world series. Grand Theft Auto V takes place in an approximation of Los Angeles called Los Santos and centres around three protagonists, Michael, a retired bank robber, Franklin, a repo-man turned criminal on the way up and Trevor, a certifiable headcase. Players can switch between the three of them on the fly as they explore the game's sprawling world, which Rockstar promises is the biggest gaming area they've ever created. GTA 4 took us 28 hours to finish and even then we hadn't explored every inch of it. You might want to book a week off work for GTA 5.
T3 Preview
Release date: September 2013
Current gen platforms: PS3 and Xbox 360
Next gen platforms: Not yet...
Swords, Assassins, surreal humour and an artistic style that presents all the action as a swoon-worthy cartoon; it can only be the work of Suda 51. After lampooning video game tropes over his last three offerings - No More Heroes, Shadows Of The Damned and Lollipop Chainsaw - Japan's gaming auteur returns to the dark territory of his breakout hit, Killer 7. Players control a sword-wielding cybernetically enhanced killer whose robot arm can transform into all sorts of useful weapons. Knowing Suda's track record Killer Is Dead could well be one of the more outlandish titles you play all year.
Release date: August 27th
Current gen platforms: PS3 and Xbox 360
Next gen platforms: Nope!
Lost Planet 3 continues the series' main draw of plonking players down in an incredibly hostile environment filled with enemies that either want to shoot or eat them. However, unlike previous installments, a lot of work has been done to make Lost Planet 3 a rather compelling story. In it players take on the role of an engineer looking to find a power source before he and his mates freeze to death on an alien world. His search takes him into the snow-capped tundra surrounding his base, where he encounters myriad beasties and begins to uncover secrets at the heart of this world.
Release date: August 30th
Current gen platforms: PS3 and Xbox 360
Next gen platforms: Nope!
It's Lego Marvel Superheroes. You can be the Avengers in Lego. Do we really need to say more? Chances are, you either hate the Lego games - and if you do, what is wrong with you!? - and nothing we say here will change your mind or you've pre-ordered this bad boy already. Expect puzzle solving, cute bouts of brawling and lots and lots and lots of Lego studs.
Release date: Q4 2013
Current gen platforms: PC, PS3, Wii U and Xbox 360
Next gen platforms: PS4 and Xbox One
After last year's superb Need For Speed: Most Wanted, this year's installment has its work cut out for it. Perhaps this is why Need For Speed: The Rivals takes a leaf out of one of the best entries in this racing series, Most Wanted and Hot Pursuit. Players take on the role of cops and street racers with either side of the legal divide offering a set of challenges for them in a vast open-world map. Autolog also makes a return, following the players' progress and making race and challenge suggestions.
Release date: November 19th
Current gen platforms: PC, PS3 and Xbox 360
Next gen platforms: PS4 and Xbox One
Payday 2 is a puzzle box constructed in the shape of a robbery. In it you and three mates control four joke-shop-mask-wearing gunmen staging series of heists. The rules are simple; get in, grab the loot, get out and don't get shot. Players can go as quiet or as loud as they like. If you trip an alarm, though, you can expect the boys in blue to show up and from there, things tend to get very violent very quickly. With 30 odd missions offering an open-ended approach, players may lose what's left of the summer to this game.
Release date: August 13th
Current gen platforms: PS3 and Xbox 360
Next gen platforms: Nope!
Mario may be the last word in platform adventures to the Nintendo crowd, but Ubisoft's Rayman, the propeller-eared, armless marcupial, is more than capable of holding his own. The follow up to Rayman Origins combines challenging level design with rambunctious platforming action wrapped up in the most gorgeous visuals in a game of this type. Beautiful, surreal and absolutely delightful fun, Rayman Legends is easily one of this year's most enticing offerings.
Release date: August 29th
Current gen platforms: PC, PS3, Wii U and Xbox 360
Next gen platforms: Nope!
Over its last three installments, the Saints Row franchise has transformed from a shameless GTA knock-off to a surreal and frequently hiliarious playground filled with insane activities. Want to hit someone with a dildo bat? This is the game to do it in! With Saints Row 4, developers Volition have added aliens, superpowers and free-running to the mix in an utterly preposterous adventure in which you are the President of The Unites States. Seriously. Imagine a cross between GTA, Prototype and the West Wing and you're starting to get an idea of just how much fun Saint Row 4 promises to be.
T3 Preview
Release date: August 20th
Current gen platforms: PC, PS3 and Xbox 360
Next gen platforms: Nope!
Activision takes steps to fend off new competitors Disney Interactive by introducing the Swap Force characters to its Skylanders franchise. As their name suggests, these new toys can be split in two from the torso, in order to mix and match the different abilities their top and bottom halves convey on them. Not only does this put a pin through Disney's efforts - matching the legs of Captain Jack Sparrow with the tors of Woody from Toy Story just sounds silly - it ramps up the number of abilities a player can have in their arsenal, provided they've bought the new range of toys.
Release date: October 18th
Current gen platforms: PC, PS3, Wii, Wii U and Xbox 360
Next gen platforms: PS4 and Xbox One
Sam Fisher, the most grizzled and acrobatic CIA agent in existence returns for his most high-concept outing ever. In Blacklist, Fisher runs up against a group of terrorists who promise to dismantle the USA with a series of escalating attacks unless Washington recalls its troops from where they're stationed abroad. The stealth gameplay the series is known for has been augmented by the option to take more direct - and loud - approaches to taken down enemies. Players can also opt to hide in shadows and use quick-timed attacks to contain enemies. A robust single-player campaign is backed up by two co-op modes and the fantastic Mercs vs Agents mode, which plays out like the most violent game of hide and seek you've ever been involved in. Superb and utterly essential.
T3 Preview
Release date: August 20th
Current gen platforms: PC, PS3 and Xbox 360
Next gen platforms: Nope!
The Bureau has had what appears to be a rather difficult development cycle, to be sure. But what began as a weird-looking first-person-shooter in which players shot at angry black goo has morphed into a rather decent tactical cover-based shooter in which fedora-wearing secret agents blast aliens in small town USA. The 1950s setting gives the game a distinctly Roswell-esque feel and the squad based gameplay throws an open-ended kink onto what would normally feel like a bog-standard shooter. Imagine Mass Effect wrapped up in the duds of L.A. Noire and you'll start to get the idea.
T3 Interview
Release date: August 20th
Current gen platforms: PC, PS3 and Xbox 360
Next gen platforms: Nope!