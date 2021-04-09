Best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases: high-end protection from top makers

Welcome to our buying guide for the best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases. Picking up one of the best phones and best Android phones means wanting to make sure it’s well protected, which is why we’ve put this list together on the best cases for keeping your Samsung Galaxy S21 secure.

Returning to cases, our best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases guide covers a range of styles and needs from the greatest manufacturers in operation today in order to make sure we only feature the highest quality gear.

Best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases: how to choose the best S21 case for you

How do you choose the best Samsung Galaxy S21 case for you? That’s the tough question, you want to make sure your new phone is safe, but there are so many options out there that it’s hard to know what’s what.

So that’s why we have made life simple for you in this best Samsung Galaxy S21 case guide. We’ve been doing this a long time and we know where to send you for the highest quality cases on the market, from the best case makers.

What's the best design of Samsung Galaxy S21 case?

There’s no single best design for an S21 case, what’s right for you will be down to how you use your smartphone. Some offer extra protection; some are built for style and some give you added functionality.

If your phone is always at your desk, being picked up and put down, regularly in danger of being knocked off or dropped – then you might want to pick up something with some added drop protection or shock absorption.

If it’s in and out of your pocket all the time, then perhaps something slimmer with added grips might suit. Of course, if you’re just throwing it into a bag with the rest of your stuff, keys for example, you may want extra screen protection, and if you’re fed up of carrying too much stuff around you might want folio (or wallet) style phone that’ll carry your essential cards.

Who are the best Samsung Galaxy S21 case makers?

Here at T3 we think these are the best Samsung Galaxy S21 case makers in the world: Snakehive, Mophie, Ted Baker, Raptic, Proporta, Speck, Tech21, Spigen, Ringke, Gear4, Caseology, Olixar, Mous, Casetify and VRS Design.

One issue with mobile cases is that there are so many manufacturers out there, it can be a bit overwhelming. Here at T3, we know who has the track record of producing great cases and we’ll put that knowledge to use in recommending them to you.

The best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases available today

The Gear4 Denali is one of the strongest slim Samsung Galaxy S21 cases (Image credit: Gear4)

Gear4 Denali Incredible impact protection for a Samsung Galaxy S21 case Reasons to buy + Great grip + 16-foot drop protection + Slim

The Denali from Gear4 offers a staggering 16-foot drop protection to keep your Samsung Galaxy S21 secure. What makes it so impressive is how slim the case actually is. You'll notice it, but it won't be burdensome in the pocket. That's thanks to the military-grade reinforced D30 backplate.

Its extra-grippable textured design should mean that you don't have to test that too often and it has an antimicrobial coating to protect from germs. Some extra reinforced cases can compromise 5G or wireless charging, but that's not the case here.

The Snakhive Vintage Leather Wallet is on of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases (Image credit: Snakehive)

Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet Samsung Galaxy S21 A classy leather folio Samsung Galaxy S21 case Reasons to buy + Distinguished style + Space for cards and cash + Screen protection

The Vintage Leather Wallet Samsung Galaxy S21 case from Snakehive is one of the most stylish S21 cases around thanks to its handcrafted nubuck leather. It's also practical, offering space for up to 3 cards as well as cash.

The front cover will protect your screen, and a secure magnetic clasp makes sure it doesn't accidentally open. It can be flipped on its side to use as a stand and lets you charge wirelessly.

VRS Design Damda Glide Pro The Damda Glide Pro is a stylish tech wallet Samsung Galaxy S21 case Reasons to buy + Quality materials + Clever card storage + Stain resistant

The Damda Glide Pro from VRS Design is a wonderfully innovative Galaxy S21 case. It features a semi-automatic rear compartment that can hold up to 4 cards, though if you're a fan of wireless charging you should be aware that this limits its effectiveness.

It's made from polycarbonate and TPU with a real metal stripe to give your S21 all the protection it needs as well as being resistant to stains, fingerprint marks and scratches.

The Kora Android case by Ann Upton is one of the most stylish Samsung Galaxy S21 cases (Image credit: Casetify)

Casetify Koru Android Case by Ann Upton Casetify's collection of artistic, customisable cases are brilliant Galaxy S21 cases Reasons to buy + Customisable + 50% recycled materials + Range of unique styles

The Koru Android case by Ann Upton is just one of a number of brilliant Samsung Galaxy S21 cases at Casetify. There's a huge range of different, unique styles and the option to customise so you'll know you can find something that suits you.

They're not just about looks either, with an ultra-slim feel, 6.6-foot drop protection, antimicrobial coating and made from 50% recycled materials (delivered in 100% recyclable packaging), these cases are made to look after your phone properly too.

The Speck Presidio Perfect-Clear is the best Samsung Galaxy S21 case to show of your S21 (Image credit: Speck)

Speck Presidio Perfect-Clear Smasung Galaxy S21 case Show off your Galaxy S21 with this great clear case Reasons to buy + 13-foot drop protection + Perfect-clear coating + Lifetime warranty

The Presidio Perfect-Clear case from Speck is the best Samsung Galaxy S21 case for showing off your phone. The Perfect-Clear coating resists discoloration, while the materials themselves are anti-yellowing so you shouldn't have those problems here like with other cases.

In spite of how light and thin it is, it actually manages to be rated for 13-feet of drop protection, with a raised bezel to protect that screen. It's got an antimicrobial coating and comes with a lifetime warranty.

The Olixar ArmourDillo is the best budget Samsung Galaxy S21 case (Image credit: Olixar)

Olixar ArmourDillo Samsung Galaxy S21 The Olixar ArmourDillo is a multi-fictional budget Samsung Galaxy S21 case Reasons to buy + Low price + Great grip + Built-in kick stand

The ArmourDillo from Olixar makes for one of the best Galaxy S21 cases thanks to its low cost and multi-functional build. The TPU polymer protects from bumps and scrapes while the Polycarbonate exoskeleton adds toughness along the back and corners for serious drop protection.

It's styled to give you a lot of grip and there's a built-in kickstand that flips out to let you view your phone in landscape mode.

The Evo Wallet is one of the best folio Samsung Galaxy S21 cases for all around protection (Image credit: Tech 21)

Tech 21 Evo Wallet for Samsung Galaxy S21 A folio case with great drop protection for the Galaxy S21 Reasons to buy + 12-foot drop protection + Space for cards + Screen protection

The folio-style Evo Wallet Samsung Galaxy S21 case from Tech 21 provides the convenience of keeping up to 2 cards stashed away with the protection of highly durable materials. With 12-foot drop protection a secure clasp to keep it from falling open.

It's treated to defend against microbes and can be flipped around for use as a landscape viewing stand.

Bold colours and 3D design make the Parallax on of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases (Image credit: Caseology)

Caseology Parallax for Samsung Galaxy S21 Slim and durable 3D design for a Samsung Galaxy S21 case with extra grip Reasons to buy + 3D grips + Military-grade protection + Screen edge protection

The Parallax from Caseology is a great case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 thanks to its unique 3D textured back panel that provides plenty of extra grip, while still looking cool. It's super slim and has a dual-layered design that delivers a military-grade level of drop protection.

It comes in a range of colours to match your personal style and is designed so that it can be used with a screen protector, and is wireless charging compatible.

The Ringke Fusion Samsung Galaxy S21 case is one of the best S21 cases (Image credit: Ringke)

Ringke Fusion X Design for Samsung Galaxy S21 Striking 3D Fusion X Design makes this Ringke Samsung Galaxy S21 case one of the best Reasons to buy + Striking 3D design + Lanyard holes + Screen protector compatible

The Fusion X Design from Ringke uses some layered UV mold prints to produce a uniquely stylish Samsung Galaxy S21 case. The transparent plus print finish puts a 3D aesthetic on to the back of your S21.

It does more than that, it's rated military-grade for drop protection and the edge of the case has a couple of neat holes to attach it to a lanyard. It's also designed to be compatible with most screen protectors.

The maturely stylish Limitless 3.0 is one of the Best Galaxy S21 cases (Image credit: Mous)

Mous Infinity 3.0 Samsung Galaxy S21 case A stylish and durable Samsung Galaxy S21 case Reasons to buy + Sophisticated styles + Lifetime Warranty + Magnetic mounting tech

The Limitless 3.0 from Mous is a maturely designed Samsung Galaxy S21 case. With a range of back panels from Bamboo (pictured), Black Leather, Fabric, Aramid Fibre and Walnut, you can pick your style.

Mous's proprietary AiroShock technology protects against impacts, while their AutoAlignPlus tech allows for magnetic mounting. It's also got an eyelet for attaching to a wrist strap and is compatible with wireless chargers. Mous will also give you a lifetime warranty.