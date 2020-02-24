Best point and shoot camera 2020: simple cameras to suit your budget

It’s a bit of an understatement to say that classic compact cameras have taken a major hit from the rise of the smartphone.

However there are still plenty of people who prefer to have a dedicated device for their family snaps, nights out, holidays and more. If that’s you, then this guide will help you find an affordable model to suit your needs.

If you’re already toting a smartphone, you might be wondering why you need a standalone camera. The vast majority of smartphones are still behind when it comes to zooming, while battery life can also take a battering if you’re spending a lot of time taking pictures.

With all of that in mind, we’ve rounded up some of the best that are still available, all of which are pretty inexpensive so you don’t have to worry too much about busting the budget.

How to buy the best point and shoot camera

It stands a good chance that if you’re a looking for a camera like this, you won’t be an expert in photography and are just looking for something straightforward that takes care of everything for you.

That means that we’ve only considered cameras that include a great automatic mode. Some of them have more advanced modes if you do find yourself progressing, but they’re mostly designed to be as simple as possible.

As smartphones still haven’t caught up on the zoom front, we’ve looked at a few of those which offer particularly large zoom lenses. There are cameras like the Canon SX740 which offer a whopping 40x zoom, while cameras such as the Panasonic Lumix TZ95 and the Nikon Coolpix A1000 are a little bit shorter (30x and 35x, respectively), but are still flexible and versatile for most situations.

If you want the best possible image quality, look for cameras which have a larger than the average sensor. We’ve included the Fujifilm XF10, which could be considered a premium camera thanks to its large DSLR-sized sensor, but it also has an excellent fully automatic mode so you can just point and shoot.

One of the good things about the rate at which camera technology is advancing is that you can now pick up older models that were once cutting-edge for a bargain price. With that in mind, we’ve included the Sony RX100. Now in the seventh iteration, if you don’t need the latest bells and whistles, it’s a veritable bargain.

If you want something which is just as capable for video recording as for creating stills, then take a look at the Canon G7X Mark III. If the budget can’t can’t stretch to that model, take a look at the Canon G9X Mark II, which still features a one-inch sensor but is a lot simpler - and cheaper.

For those of you that just want something to chuck in a bag and forget about until you need it, small and simple compacts like the Sony WX350, the Canon IXUS 185 and the Sony WX500 are all good options.

Perhaps you’re the adventurous type and want a camera that is tough enough to handle all manner of situations. Cameras like the Fujifilm XP140 are great for capturing rugged holidays, as it is waterproof, dustproof, crushproof and freezeproof. If your budget can stretch a bit further, then take a look at the Olympus Tough TG-6.

Finally, it’s also worth considering bridge cameras. These give you the flexibility of many different focal lengths, without the hassle and complexity of interchangeable lens cameras. A simple option to get you started with is the Panasonic FZ82.

(Image credit: Canon)

1. Canon SX740 A great point and shoot with a long zoom ready for your next holiday or day out Specifications Sensor: 20.3MP 1/2.3-inch CMOS Zoom: 40x (24-960mm equivalent) Battery Life: 265 shots Video: 4K Weight: 299g Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Reasons to buy + Very long zoom + 4K Video + Tilting screen Reasons to avoid - Small sensor - No raw shooting - Screen not touch-sensitive Today's Best Deals $279.99 View at Canon 7 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The main target consumer for this camera is those who want a flexible camera for travelling. That’s because of its 40x optical zoom, which makes it great for capturing distant subjects. Canon is still updating this line, so we might see a new version announced in the summer. For now, it’s got a good range of specs that should suit most people. It even includes 4K video recording - maybe the next version will see a touch-sensitive screen, too.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

2. Panasonic TZ95 A long zoom and plenty of extra features make this is a solid all-rounder Specifications Sensor: 20.3MP 1/2.3-inch MOS Zoom: 30x (24-720mm equivalent) Battery Life: 380 images Video: 4K Weight: 328g Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Reasons to buy + 4K Photo + Long lens + Manual controls Reasons to avoid - Small viewfinder - Not strong in low light - Expensive Today's Best Deals $397.99 View at Adorama 313 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

With a 30x optical zoom, the TZ95 might not be the longest on the market, but it’s still very flexible. Panasonic’s long held a lot of credibility in the “travel zoom” market (hence the TZ) name, so you can be sure you’re getting a camera with a fantastic heritage. Great features include 4K Photo, a handy way of freezing the action, which is useful for spur off the moment shots from moving subjects like pets and kids.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

3. Fujifilm XP140 A good value tough compact ideal for beach trips and family outings Specifications Sensor: 16.4MP 1/2.3-inch CMOS Zoom: 5x (28-140mm equivalent) Battery Life: 240 frames Video: 4K Weight: 207g Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Reasons to buy + Good value + 5x zoom \ + Easy-to-use Reasons to avoid - 4K only at 15p - Struggles in low light Today's Best Deals $159 View at Amazon 73 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Tough cameras are one area of the market that are staying robust in the face of smartphones. With this type of camera, you can treat it rough without worrying about breaking it. The Fujifilm XP140 is a good budget option for days out on the beach, or more extreme adventures underwater, up mountains and so on. It doesn’t take the best pictures in the world, but the fact that it’ll survive all of those conditions makes it better than most.

(Image credit: Canon)

4. Canon G9X Mark II A teeny tiny camera with a larger than average one-inch sensor for great image quality Specifications Sensor: 20.2MP 1-inch CMOS Zoom: 3x Battery Life: 235 shots Video: Full HD Weight: 206g Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi & NFC Reasons to buy + Very small and light + Large, one-inch zoom Reasons to avoid - No 4K video - Limited zoom Today's Best Deals $329 View at Adorama 248 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The smallest, lightest and cheapest in Canon’s respected “G” series line-up of compact cameras, the G9X Mark II is great for those on a budget but still want good image quality. It packs a one-inch sensor and also has some advanced modes for anybody who wants to push their photography a little further. Video is the only potential let-down here, as the G9X Mark II is not equipped with 4K - but if you’re more of a casual video shooter, Full HD should be just fine anyway. Other useful features include a wide aperture lens which is ideal for shooting in low light, a simple and easy-to-use design, which includes a touchscreen, and USB charging for power boosts on the go. The zoom is a little on the short side, though.

(Image credit: Sony)

5. Sony RX100 The original RX100 might be a few years old - but it’s still a cracking buy Specifications Sensor: 20.2 1-inch CMOS Zoom: 3.6x Battery Life: 330 shots Video: Full HD Weight: 240g Connectivity: None Reasons to buy + Great image quality + Small size Reasons to avoid - No 4K video - No Wi-Fi Today's Best Deals $359 View at Adorama 733 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

A revolutionary camera at the time of its launch, Sony’s fantastic RX100 series is currently in its seventh generation. That means if you’re looking for a bargain, opting for one of the older models can save you some serious cash. We’ve included the original RX100 here, but if your budget can stretch, you could go for newer versions, too. The first iteration of the RX100 is still very capable of producing excellent images thanks to its large one-inch sensor and excellent lens. You have to make some sacrifices in the form of losing Wi-Fi connectivity and 4K video, but if you just want something to slip in your pocket for capturing shots as you see them, it comes highly recommended.

(Image credit: Olympus)

6. Olympus Tough TG-6 An almost indestructible camera - great for adventure lovers and families Specifications Sensor: 12MP 1/2.33-inch CMOS Zoom: 4x Battery Life: 340 shots Video: 4K Weight: 253g Connectivity: Wi-Fi & GPS Reasons to buy + Useful macro mode + Very sturdy build quality Reasons to avoid - High price Today's Best Deals $329 View at Amazon

Modern smartphones are great, but you can’t take them really deep underwater, chuck them around the beach or leave them out in the freezing cold and expect them to survive. That’s where cameras like the Olympus Tough TG-6 really shine, giving you a fantastic range fo features inside a body which is nigh-on indestructible. If you’re a beginner, you’ll love the automatic and scene modes the TG-6 provides, but there are some advanced options if you decide to take things a little further. There’s a great macro mode which allows you take really nice close-ups, while the range of video options is also great fun too - particularly the slow-motion offerings.

(Image credit: Canon)

7. Canon G7X Mark III A great all-rounder well suited to stills and video Specifications Sensor: 20.1 MP 1-inch CMOS Zoom: 4.2x Battery Life: 265 shots Video: 4K Weight: 304g Connectivity: Bluetooth and WiFi Reasons to buy + Live streaming + High image quality + Great build quality Reasons to avoid - High price - 4K not available in every mode Today's Best Deals $610.27 View at Amazon

Canon’s small but powerful G series cameras have always proved popular for those who want a pocket-friendly camera that can still deliver the goods. Although equipped with a range of advanced modes, for those who want to keep it simple, there’s dedicated auto and scene modes which take all the stress away from you. If you’re into vlogging, this is a great option too - especially since you can livestream direct to sites such as YouTube from the camera. With a 4.2x optical zoom, USB charging, and a tilt-up touchscreen, the G7X Mark III is a good option for travel and days out too.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

8. Fujifilm XF10 A pocket-friendly camera with a DSLR-sized sensor Specifications Sensor: 24.2MP APS-C CMOS Zoom: Single focal length (28mm equivalent) Battery Life: 330 frames Video: 4K Weight: 278.9g Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Reasons to buy + DSLR sized sensor + Pocket-sized + USB charging Reasons to avoid - 4K only at 15p - Image stabilisation lacking - No zoom Today's Best Deals $499 View at Adorama

One of the big criticisms of point-and-shoot cameras is that their small sensors result in lower-quality images. However, if you’re willing to accept some trade-offs, a camera like the XF10 could change all that. You only get one focal length (28mm equivalent), so there’s no zooming to enjoy here, but you get a sensor that’s the same size as those found in many DSLRs or mirrorless cameras. A big tick in the box for image quality. You can use it in fully automatic and just soak up all that lovely high image quality, but if you’re a bit more experienced there’s also a full range of manual controls. The only major let down is that 4K is limited to just 15p, so it’s probably not going to be top camera of choice for video fans.

(Image credit: Nikon)

9. Nikon Coolpix A1000 Keen to keep a foot in the compact ground, the A1000 offers 35x optical zoom Specifications Sensor: 16MP 1/2.3-inch CMOS Zoom: 35x (24-840mm equivalent) Battery Life: 250 shots Video: 4K Weight: 330g Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Reasons to buy + Long zoom + 4K Video + Tilting screen Reasons to avoid - Small viewfinder - Average image quality Today's Best Deals $309.95 View at BHPhoto

Boasting a super-long 35x optical zoom, the A1000 is ideal for those who are already fans of Nikon (perhaps you are already toting a DSLR or mirrorless camera). It’s also well-suited to those who just want to point and shoot and not worry too much, with a plethora of automatic and filter modes for all your holiday shots. With its small sensor image quality isn’t the best you’ll ever come across, but it’ll certainly get you closer to the action than your smartphone will.

10. Canon IXUS 185 A super cheap compact for nights out and day trips Specifications Sensor: 20MP 1/2.3-inch CCD Zoom: 8x (28-224mm) Battery Life: 210 Video: 720p Weight: 126g (inc. battery and memory card) Connectivity: N/A Reasons to buy + Super cheap + 8x zoom + Easy-to-use Reasons to avoid - Image quality not amazing - Low-resolution video Today's Best Deals $109 View at Amazon 99 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you’re looking for a cheap and cheerful point and shoot camera that comes in at under £90, then the IXUS 185 is a good option. It features an 8x optical zoom lens which should give you enough flexibility for most situations, while it’s easy-to-use operation means it’s good to go right out of the box. You shouldn’t expect the finest image quality in the world from this model, but it’s a great option for sticking in your bag and not worrying about it in situations where you might be concerned about more expensive models. At under 130g, you might not even notice it’s in there, too. On the downside, there’s no connectivity here so you’ll have to wait until you get home to share your images.

11. Sony WX350 A simple point and shoot offering 20x optical zoom Specifications Sensor: 18.2 1/2.3-inch CMOS Zoom: 20x (25-500mm equivalent) Battery Life: 470 Video: 1080p Weight: 164g (inc. battery and memory card) Connectivity: Wi-Fi & NFC Reasons to buy + Decent battery life + Cheap + 20x optical zoom Reasons to avoid - Full HD video only Today's Best Deals $288 View at BHPhoto 96 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

This older model remains a best-seller because it offers a lot of value for money. At under £150, it doesn’t represent too much of a dent in your finances, but gets you 20x closer to your subjects. Well-suited to travel and day trips, it’s got a range of fun features such as a panoramic mode, 14 scene modes and a range of digital filters to spruce up your shots. Most smartphones might outshine cameras like the WX350 at the wide-angle end of the lens, but even the most advanced smartphones can’t offer such an extensive zoom, making it a great value flexible option.

12. Canon SX730 A great point and shoot for your next holiday or family day out Specifications Sensor: 20.3 1/2.3-inch CMOS Zoom: 40x (24-960mm equivalent) Battery Life: 250 Video: 1080p Weight: 300g (inc. battery and memory card) Connectivity: Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth Reasons to buy + Long zoom + Tilting screen + Bluetooth connectivity Reasons to avoid - No 4K video - Screen not touch-sensitive Today's Best Deals $304.99 View at Amazon 208 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you’re looking for a simple camera but don’t want to skimp on zoom capability, then the SX730 makes a lot of sense. Offering a 40x optical zoom, it’ll get you nice and close to distant subjects, while a host of automatic and scene modes will do all the hard work for you. It’s got Bluetooth connectivity to maintain an ‘always on’ connection with your phone for quick and easy social media sharing, while the tilting screen is ideally placed for selfies and family portraits.

13. Panasonic TZ80 A slightly older travel zoom available at a great price Specifications Sensor: 18.1MP 1/2.3-inch MOS Zoom: 30x (24-720mm equivalent) Battery Life: 320 Video: 4K Weight: 282g (inc. battery and memory card) Connectivity: Wi-FI Reasons to buy + 4K video + 30x optical zoom + Viewfinder Reasons to avoid - Fixed screen - Not great in low light Today's Best Deals $247.99 View at Amazon 547 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

You can pick up the TZ70 for under £220, making it a great last-minute travel buy for your next trip or holiday. It gives you a 30x optical zoom and comes with a range of automatic and scene modes that makes taking pictures super easy. It’s also got Panasonic’s innovative “4K Photo” modes which allow you to extract action shots from short video clips in-camera. It’s got a small – but useful – viewfinder which comes in handy when shooting in bright sunlight and you can share your shots via the inbuilt Wi-Fi.

14. Panasonic Lumix LX15 A one-inch sensor point and shoot camera for those with a little more to spend Specifications Sensor: 20.1 MP 1-inch CMOS Zoom: 3x (26-78mm equivalent) Battery Life: 260 Video: 4K Weight: 310g (inc. battery and memory card) Connectivity: Wi-Fi Reasons to buy + Large sensor + 4K Video + High image quality Reasons to avoid - Limited zoom range - Relatively expensive Today's Best Deals $497.99 View at Amazon 581 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Although you might find the Lumix LX15 on some “premium” compact camera lists, it makes it here because although it offers some advanced functions, it’s also got a number of easy-to-use automatic, scene and creative modes that anyone can get involved with. It’s a nice option for those looking for something pocket friendly without skimping too much on image quality, thanks to its larger than average one-inch sensor. The zoom is a little more limited, but it’s still flexible enough for most ordinary situations – while the tilting screen is great for selfies and the like. It’s also got 4K Video and 4K Photo which make it great for any budding videographer looking to get something small and light.

15. Sony WX500 A teeny tiny point and shoot camera packing a 30x optical zoom Specifications Sensor: 18.2MP 1/2.3-inch CMOS Zoom: 30x (24-720mm equivalent) Battery Life: 400 Video: 1080p Weight: 236g (inc. battery and memory card) Connectivity: Wi-Fi & NFC Reasons to buy + Super small size + 30x optical zoom + Great battery life Reasons to avoid - No 4K video - No touchscreen Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If zoom is your thing, but a lot of real estate isn’t, then Sony’s WX500 is a fantastic option. It somehow manages to cram in a 30x optical zoom into something that’ll squeeze into even the skinniest of skinny jeans. Furthermore, it’s also got a very generous battery life and a range of shooting modes which make it ideal for first-time buyers looking for a small and sweet travel camera. If you’ve got particularly large hands you may find the cramped size a problem, but otherwise, it’s a feat of engineering not to be ignored.

16. Panasonic Lumix FZ82 A bridge camera with 60x optical zoom but beginner friendly controls Specifications Sensor: 18.1MP 1/2.3-inch MOS Zoom: 60x (20-1200mm equivalent) Battery Life: 330 Video: 4K Weight: 616g (inc. battery and memory card) Connectivity: Wi-Fi Reasons to buy + 60x optical zoom + 4K Video + Automatic modes Reasons to avoid - Bulky - Viewfinder small Today's Best Deals $297.99 View at BHPhoto 791 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you’re looking for something to take on your holidays without the fuss of learning how to use a myriad of different complicated settings, then the Lumix FZ82 is a good option. While it has manual controls available, it’s also got plenty of automatic, semi-automatic, scene and creative modes for those who just want to point and shoot. However, it’s also got a seriously long lens, coming in at a whopping 60x for plenty of flexibility when it comes to shooting those distant subjects. On top of that, there’s also 4K Video and 4K Photo, plus a small viewfinder for using when bright light puts the rear screen out of action.

17. Fujifilm Finepix XP130 Waterproof and shockproof for all your family can throw at it Specifications Sensor: 16.4MP 1/2.3-inch CMOS Zoom: 5x (28-140mm equivalent) Battery Life: 240 Video: 1080p Weight: 207.5g (inc. battery and memory card) Connectivity: Bluetooth Reasons to buy + Tough construction + Easy-to-use Reasons to avoid - Low image quality - Low zoom - No 4K video Today's Best Deals $129 View at Amazon 147 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

This budget tough cameras is a great option for beach holidays and general family usage. With its simple controls and hard to crack construction, it’s the perfect model for slinging in your bag before a day at the pool, or for snorkeling and the like. It’s unlikely to set the world alight when it comes to image quality, but it’s there for situations that your smartphone (or other point and shoot cameras) just can’t cope with – such as deep underwater. You might also want to give it to young children to allow them to capture some memories without worrying about breakages, too.

