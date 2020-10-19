Best pet camera 2020: keep an eye on your pets when they’re home alone

Investing in a pet camera is the best way to stay connected to your pets when you’re out of the house. Whether it’s the first time you’re leaving them on their own and they need some reassurance, or you’re simply curious about what they get up to, a pet camera gives you the insight into what your pets do when you’re not around.

Some cameras will allow you to see and speak to your pets when you’re out, and some even allow you to distribute treats to keep them happy while you’re gone. Choosing the best pet camera will depend on the things you’d like it to do, but you don’t necessarily have to pick a camera designed purely for pets. There are plenty of security camera or even baby monitors on the market that would work brilliantly as a way to keep an eye on your pets.

Not sure what to pick? We’ve rounded up the best pet cameras with all their features so you can pick the one that’s right for you. Check out our list below.

1. Furbo Dog Camera Best Overall: Keep your pets happy while you’re away with this treat-tossing camera Specifications Resolution:: 1080p Motion detection:: Yes Laser Pointer:: No Night Vision:: Yes Treat Dispenser:: Yes Two way audio:: Yes Reasons to buy + Get ‘bark alerts’ to your phone + Play with your pet from afar + Wide angle for best view Reasons to avoid - Quite pricey - A few complaints about Tech Support Today's Best Deals $199 View at Amazon 10 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Furbo Dog Camera has everything you need to keep your dog (or any furry friend) calm while you’re away. The high-resolution camera will allow you to see your pet clearly both day and night, with a 160-degree wide-angle and four times zoom. Not only can you see your pet but you’ll be able to hear them and they will hear you too.

So you can have a chat with your pet to reassure them you’ll be home soon. Possibly the best part about this pet camera is that it dispenses treats at the touch of a button, so you can play with your pet by throwing a treat for them to catch or fetch. It has a sturdy construction with a flexible angle that allows you to place it anywhere and get a clear view of your pet.

2. Victure Pet Camera Best Budget: An easy-to-use camera to notify you of your pet’s movements at home Specifications Resolution:: 1080p Motion detection:: Yes Laser Pointer:: No Night Vision:: Yes Treat Dispenser:: No Two way audio:: Yes Reasons to buy + Get notifications when there’s movement + Night Vision up to 30 feet + Clear audio Reasons to avoid - Doesn’t support 5G - Short cable Today's Best Deals $25.99 View at Amazon 728 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Victure Pet Camera is a pretty smart device that will keep you notified at any sign of movement or sound in the home, so you’ll know what your pets are getting up to. The camera has a strong resolution of 1080p, with automatic night vision which can capture clear images up to 30 feet when it’s dark. It also features two-way audio, so you can even have a chat with your pets if they’re feeling anxious without you.

The device’s anti-noise technology is designed to eliminate static and background noise so that you can be heard clearly from both ends of the camera. The camera is easy to set up and works with your WiFi, although it is only supported by 2.4G WiFi and is currently not able to support 5G. You can record all your footage with either a Micro SD card, or have it back up directly to Cloud Storage for ease.

3. NIYPS HD Wireless Pet Camera Best Wireless: A wireless camera with live remote viewing on your phone Specifications Resolution:: 1080p Motion detection:: Yes Laser Pointer:: No Night Vision:: Yes Treat Dispenser:: No Two way audio:: Yes Reasons to buy + Totally Wireless + Video Encryption + Assign up to 5 viewers Reasons to avoid - Not compatible with 5G Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This remote WiFi camera can be used to keep an eye on your pets in real-time through an app on your phone. It has full HD imagery and motion detection which you can set up to send alerts to your phone, and the wide-angle lens allows you a clear view of your home and your pet. It is compatible with iOS and Android and the two-way audio allows you to speak to your pet through your phone. This camera is a little smaller, making it more discreet than some others, and while it only supports night vision images up to 10 metres, but users have found the connection and quality of images really clear.

You can assign up to five viewers per camera, so the whole family can keep in touch with your fury friends while you’re away. The footage from this pet camera is encrypted, and uploaded securely to an SD card and Cloud, so only you and the assigned viewers can access this footage.

4. Tapo Smart Security Camera Best Smart Camera: Let Alexa or Google look after your pets while you’re away! Specifications Resolution:: 1080p Motion detection:: Yes Laser Pointer:: No Night Vision:: Yes Treat Dispenser:: No Two way audio:: Yes Reasons to buy + 360-degree lens + Schedule periodic video + Multi-view Reasons to avoid - Audio not the best quality - Initial set up and connection can be tricky Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

While the Tapo camera isn’t designed specifically for pets, it is a good choice for anyone who already operates a smart home. This security camera is compatible with both Alexa and Google Home, plus it works with any WiFi router without the need for a separate hub. The camera itself has a wide lens and a 360-degree horizontal range so you can capture everything you need to. While you’re out of the house, you can set scheduled reminders on your app's calendar to tell your camera to record specific times of the day, and you can also switch off the camera at any time to protect your privacy when surveillance isn’t needed.

You can customise activity zones so you’ll get notifications sent to your phone when your pet has entered into a certain room or space in the house, and the two-way audio will allow you to speak to your pets to make them feel calm while they’re alone. Some have said the audio isn’t brilliant, but what it lacks in the audio department it makes up for in imagery, with clear footage both day and night.

5. SKYMEE Pet Camera Best Treat Dispenser: Play with your pets to keep them happy when home alone Specifications Resolution:: 1080p Motion detection:: Yes Laser Pointer:: No Night Vision:: Yes Treat Dispenser:: Yes Two way audio:: Yes Reasons to buy + User-friendly app + Smart streaming adapts to your Wi-Fi capability + Interacts with your pets Reasons to avoid - App asks for a lot of permissions - A bit noisy Today's Best Deals $99.99 View at Amazon

This pet camera provides not just the ability to see your pets, but the ability to interact with them too. Featuring a treat dispenser, you can shoot treats to your pet with a click of a button from your phone. While many users love being able to interact with their pets in this way, for those who have anxious pets, the dispenser can be a little noisy which could startle them. But with the two-way audio, you can speak to your pets and let them know you’re watching over them.

Camera quality is crisp and clear, even with night vision, and you’ll get notifications of any sudden sound or movement so you can be there if your pets are distressed. You can even sync this pet camera to Alexa and let her look after your pets while you’re out of the house. Users found this camera easy to connect to the Wi-Fi and set up in the app.

6. SKYMEE Owl Robot Best InteractiveA remote-control owl toy with camera to keep your pets occupied while you’re away: Specifications Resolution:: 1080p Motion detection:: Yes Laser Pointer:: No Night Vision:: Yes Treat Dispenser:: Yes Two way audio:: Yes Reasons to buy + Interactive + Remote control + HD resolution + Eight hour battery life Reasons to avoid - Software needs work - Not ideal for deep carpets Today's Best Deals $169.99 View at Amazon

Skymee has taken interaction one step even further with this remote-control owl toy with built-in pet camera. The owl robot has a smart interaction feature that allows you to control it via the app to move around the home, using infrared to detect your pets and interact with them.

The camera is HD resolution and has all of the benefits you’d expect of a pet camera, including night vision and motion detection to capture clear footage of your pets. The owl can also toss treats to your pets to engage with them and keep them happy when they’re home alone, plus you can talk to them with the two-way audio feature. Battery life lasts eight hours with continuous use and it connects to your WiFi for super-easy setup.

How to buy the best pet camera

Choosing the right pet camera for you will depend on you and your pet’s needs. Think about how long you intend to be away from home for and the duration you’ll want to see footage for, as something like the Skymee Owl Robot only has up to eight hours battery life.

If your pet is anxious being left alone then a camera with two-way audio will allow you to soothe them with your voice. Pretty much all of the pet cameras in our list offer this feature, but some are better than others. In addition, a camera with a treat dispenser can help calm your pet and keep them occupied, but some users have noted that some cameras make a loud noise when dispensing treats which can upset anxious pets.

Think about where in the house you’ll want to put your pet camera. Some cameras, like the Tapo Smart Security Camera , offer multi-room viewing so you can see footage from more than one camera at the same time, and also has 360-degree rotation for capturing everything.

The lights on cameras can also be confusing for pets, so if you think this will bother them, especially at night, pick a more discreet camera that can be hidden away and is not so obvious to your pets.

