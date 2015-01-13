Detroit Auto Show 2015: The best cars from the show floor

Previous Next 4/9

Chevvy Volt

Chevy's all electric Volt was uninspiring aesthetically, had all the range of an egg toss and sold like cold cakes. This year's is hardly more inspiring, upping the range from 38 to 50 miles. But GM is serious about taking all-electric mainstream, hence the Volt. It's a $30k sedan concept with a range of 50miles per charge, and Chevrolet are hoping to have it in showrooms by 2017. By which time Teslas will traversing the globe on a ten-minute charge, presumably. And hopefully oil prices have risen past their current, hybrid-wedgieing $2 a gallon.

