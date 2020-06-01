The best cheap Le Creuset sale deals for June 2020

There's always huge demand for Le Creuset cookware, and if you're cooking at home a lot more these days you'll definitely benefit from having a set of these high quality pans in your kitchen. The trouble is – and there's no getting away from this – Le Creuset cookware isn't the cheapest. But, of course, you are paying for fantastic quality.

The good news is that there are often a selection of Le Creuset sales running and at the moment you have lots of choice when it comes to getting cheap Le Creuset deals. Amazon Prime Day may be months away, but the Le Creuset deals are here right now. We've checked out the offers that are running now and we've linked to the best of those sales below.

Le Creuset sales on now: UK

Some of the best Le Creuset deals can be found at Le Creuset's own site.

Right now, you can save 30% on the signature cast iron casserole dish, 25% on a range of kettles plus more savings on a range of cast iron skillets and casserole dishes, stoneware mugs and bowls, and accessories. And if you head over to the Le Creuset Clearance Sale you'll also find offers on stoneware plates and dishes.

You can also get some big discounts if you build your own set, as well as the following offers:

Half Price Grill Brush with any £25 Purchase

2 for £40 – Classic Mills

Save 25% – Kettles

3 for 2 – Stoneware Mugs

3 for 2 – Dip Bowls

£15 Special Purchase – Petite Casseroles

Build Your Own Set

30% off when you spend over £500

Online Exclusive Sets – Save 30%

Cookware Under £100

Shop the lecreuset.co.uk sale now.

Next, take a look at Amazon UK's Le Creuset discount page where the deals change frequently. Right now, there are deals on frying pans, cast iron skillets, paella pans, woks and much more. Note that the page changes regularly (daily!) so it's always worth clicking through to see what has changed. If you click through and the page says "Sorry, there are currently no available deals" simply use the menu on the page to see the discounts on frying pans, saucepans, casseroles, grilling, etc.

Shop Amazon's Le Creuset deals here.

Now let's move onto the Le Creuset sale at John Lewis. The retailer was offering some of the best Le Creuset discounts on the web over Black Friday but that sale has ended (obviously). At the moment, John Lewis is offering discounts on a handful of items, so we're hopeful that more items get added to the promotion as the month progresses.

Shop all John Lewis Le Creuset deals.

Sadly, you won't get any good Le Creuset sales at Debenhams any more as of September 2019 the store no longer stocks the brand.

Elsewhere, the Ecookshop Le Creuset sale is on and there are reductions of up to 50% on a selection of Le Creuset items, including cast iron casserole dishes and grills as well as cut-price saucepan sets, stoneware baking dishes and more.

Harts of Stur is offering 25% off when you buy two+ qualifying items of Le Creuset cookware, kettles and knives. View all offers here.

The Hut is currently offering deals on mugs, kettles, teapots, cast iron casserole dishes, stoneware baking dishes and other items.

Finally, if you're ever passing a TK Maxx store, it's worth popping in to check out the cookware section. As with everything in TK Maxx, there's quite a random and ever-changing selection of stuff in the section but Le Creuset is one brand that does seem to pop up there quite regularly – you might just not get the exact item or colour that you were hoping for, but you will get a really good price. That said, you can't pop in at the moment because the bricks-and-mortar TK Maxx stores are temporarily closed. C'est la vie.

Le Creuset sales on now: US

If you're in the US, then you should definitely check out the Specials on the Le Creuset US site. Right now there are some great savings to be had on a range of pan and bakeware sets, so you could save literally hundreds of dollars as you upgrade your pots and pans. There are also some tasty deals on individual Le Creuset products including Dutch ovens and cast iron skillets.

There are some good deals on Amazon US, too.

We're not sure how long any of these deals will last, so if you're planning to get cooking and you want to do it in style, you might want to hurry.

