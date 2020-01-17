Best Christmas crackers of 2020: luxury crackers which bring something different to the table

The cracker is a much-loved Christmas past time, usually known for their terrible jokes and either utterly useless or surprisingly handy gifts inside (plastic fish or sewing kit anyone?). But in 2020, crackers are stepping up their game. Not only do they go out with a bang, but you can now get Christmas crackers full of wonderful delights such as beauty products, Christmas tipples, chocolate, and even Swarovski crystals!

Luxury Christmas crackers don’t just have to be used in the traditional way on the dinner table but some can be given as gifts or even used as stocking fillers, that’s how good the contents are!

Here, we round up some of the best luxury Christmas crackers of 2019, but get them while you can as they’re sure to be super popular.

The best Christmas crackers you can buy

(Image credit: Liberty London)

1. Liberty London Gin Crackers Have an amaz-gin Christmas with these crackers Reasons to buy + Includes 50ml gin per crackers + Set of 6 + Livens up a Christmas meal Visit Site

This set of 6 Liberty London Christmas crackers are perfect for a gin-loving house. Each luxury cracker is carefully packaged and tied with a gold ribbon, and inside they have a 50ml bottle of gin. They also come equipped with the traditional Christmas hat and joke. Enjoy the classic pull and snap of these crackers and then sit down after dinner to try your miniature gin! Merry Christmas!

(Image credit: The White Company)

2. The White Company Fragrance Luxury Crackers Elegant and classy, just as they should be Reasons to buy + Set of 6 + Beauty and home gifts + Elegant design Visit Site

The White Company have currently got these luxury fragrance crackers on offer for under £50. The set of six includes the traditional Christmas party hat, along with some of The White Company’s well-loved products such as home spray, shower gel, hand cream and more. The design is simple and classy in classic White Company style and they’d make a beautiful addition to any contemporary home this Christmas.

(Image credit: Amazon)

3. Swarovski 6 Luxury Christmas Crackers A sparkling Christmas from Swarovski Reasons to buy + Great value + Includes 6 pieces of jewellery + Gifts people actually want Visit Site

If you want to go all-out glam this Christmas, then these Swarovski Crystal Christmas crackers are sure to impress your guests on the big day. They come as a set of six and include one item of jewellery in each cracker including earrings, cufflinks, charms and more. They come packaged in an equally as sparkly cracker case and tied with bows for a classic finish. Amazon currently has these on sale for under £70, so grab them while you can if you like a bargain!

(Image credit: Harrods)

4. Harrods Antique Christmas Crackers Traditional with a twist, and a little mystery Reasons to buy + Unique design + Handmade + Decadent luxury Visit Site

If you want to keep it traditional but with a twist then these Harrods Antique Christmas crackers will really make your place settings look spectacular. They come in a set of 6 and each one has a unique design, however, they are feature uniform red velvet bows which add that extra touch of luxury to them. It is a complete mystery as to what’s inside these crackers, but at £110, we doubt it’ll be a fortune-telling fish. Curious? Get yourself a set from Harrods today!

(Image credit: Hotel Chocolat)

5. Hotel Chocolat Rather Large Christmas Cracker End Christmas dinner with a bang! Reasons to buy + Full of yummy treats + A fantastic centrepiece + Everyone loves chocolate Visit Site

Again, not your average cracker, but this would make a crack-ing centrepiece for your dining table this Christmas. Hotel Chocolat has produced the Rather Large Christmas Cracker, boasting 40 assorted chocolates including truffles, caramels and more, plus 12 paper hats – that’s certainly something to keep the family happy after Christmas lunch. The giant cracker still works just like your classic cracker, so you can pull and snap to reveal the treats with a bang.

(Image credit: Birchbox)

6. Birchbox beauty crackers Look fantastic this party season with this luxury cracker Reasons to buy + Packed with beauty products + A great stocking filler + Useful Visit Site

Not your average cracker, this beauty Christmas cracker from Birchbox is a nice alternative way to give a gift this Christmas. While you may not place this cracker on the table, it would make a nice stocking filler and it’s ideal if you’re bored of the bog-standard joke/hat combo. Instead, the receiver of this cracker will have a variety of lovely skincare and beauty products to keep them looking fresh this festive season.

(Image credit: Harrods )

7. Meri Meri Woodland Creature Crackers Almost too cute to crack open... Reasons to buy + Affordable + Cute animal designs + Will look great on a table Visit Site

If you want something a little quirkier, then the Meri Meri Woodland Creature Crackers are adorably cute. Leaning more towards your classic cracker, this set of 4 crackers comes with two bears, an owl and a fox which are almost too sweet to pull! Inside you’ll get a gold Christmas party hat, a witty joke and a lovely wooden keyring which children are bound to love. At Just £23 for the box, these are an affordable luxury that are certainly eco-friendlier than your standard plastic toys filled crackers.

(Image credit: Tom Smith)

8. Tom Smith Gold & Cream Luxury Christmas Crackers Pull the same crackers as the Queen this Christmas Reasons to buy + Royal warrant + Classy colour scheme + Eight crackers

If you're planning on celebrating Christmas like the Royal Family, you'll need these luxury Christmas crackers from Tom Smith – the official supplier of Christmas crackers to the Royal Household. Every year the brand designs the handmade bespoke crackers that are selected by the Royal Household. Why are these crackers so celebrated? Tom Smith actually invented the Christmas cracker in 1847, and has been bringing joy to our tables for 150 years. So, why not start your feast with a bang and a bit of history.

(Image credit: Amazon)

9. Heathcote & Ivory The Enchanted Forest Christmas Party Bath Fizzer Crackers You guests will love these crackers which contain bath bombs Reasons to buy + Everyone loves a bath bomb + Modern design + Cruelty-free and vegan friendly Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This trio of celebration crackers are filled with nine refreshingly scented bath fizzers. Yes, your maths is correct! Each cracker contains three bath bombs – letting you enjoy an uplifting Christmas soak. Each Christmas cracker is finished with golden string hand-tied in a bow.

(Image credit: Amazon)

10. Kuckoo Crackers Build & Play Animal Christmas Crackers These crackers contain Lego-like building blocks! Reasons to buy + Lego-like gifts inside + Adds a little extra fun to the table + Will keep the kids quiet… for a while Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

These Animal Building Block Christmas crackers are ideal if you want to have a little bit of fun before your Christmas lunch arrives. Each cracker contains a set of building blocks, building instructions, a party tissue crown and a joke. They're great fun for family and friends at Christmas, with each cracker containing a different animal kit to make.

(Image credit: Amazon)

11. Cath Kidston Beauty Christmas Crackers Set Cute designs and useful gifts from Cath Kidston Reasons to buy + Cute designs + Useful gifts + Vegan friendly and cruelty-free Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Twist open each cracker to find a Christmas treat. You'll discover hand cream, cuticle cream and body lotion enriched with shea butter and Vitamin E, plus a body wash and body scrub to help leave skin feeling clean and soft, all helping you smell and look great for Christmas. Each luxurious product has been formulated with essential oils of fir and juniper, and scented with a festive fragrance of pine needles, cedar wood, red berries and candied sugar.

(Image credit: Amazon)

12. Ridley's Magic Christmas Cracker Enjoy Christmas lunch and learn a magic trick Reasons to buy + Fun + Keeps the kids busy + Learn a new trick + Attractive design Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

These Christmas crackers are described as "Not just a cracker but an explosion of Ridley's entertainment and fun for all the family". Do we need to add any more? Each cracker contains a hat, snap, motto and magic trick gift designed to amuse guests for hours and bring out everyone's silly side. Tricks include exploding dice, magic cup, wonderful dice, three balls return, magic cards, and rope cut.

(Image credit: Amazon)

13. Love Tiki Eco Simply Mistletoe Christmas Crackers A Christmas cracker for the eco-conscious Reasons to buy + Environmentally friendly + Stylish design + Everything is recyclable + Plastic-free Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

These crackers contain a selection of wooden gifts and are 99% plastic-free (only the bristles on the brush.. but Love Tiki are working on this!). The gifts are even pretty useful and your guest will want to take them home! Each cracker contains an eco gift, eco hat, snap and joke. Gifts may vary as all crackers are handpicked.

(Image credit: Amazon)

14. Celebration Crackers Wooftastic Christmas Cracker A Christmas cracker for your dog! Reasons to buy + Little dogy hat and dog toy + Hand crafted + Includes pets in the Christmas fun Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

When it comes to spreading Christmas cheer, why stop at humans? This Wooftastic Christmas cracker gets your furry friend involved in the festivities as well. Handcrafted in Dorset by Celebration Crackers, it’s filled with a festive puppy hat (ideal for festive Instagram pics), a tail-waggingly fun toy and a ‘bang’ motto card.

