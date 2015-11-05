By Geoff Harris
Best Bluetooth keyboard: top wireless keyboards for iOS, Android, Mac and PC
Top buys for snappy and satisfying typing without wires
However good touchscreen gets, there are times you can't beat a wireless keyboard, particularly if you need to type more than a few sentences. For students or business people preparing presentations, a 'proper' keyboard can save a lot of time and hassle. There is a bewildering choice of these input devices now available for tablets and similar devices, so here we sort the must-buys from the also rans...
Built-in solar panels recharge the Logitech's juice, even under interior lighting. Despite being a membrane keyboard, this has a decent amount of feel, and the wireless dongle can accommodate other Logitech devices (such as a mouse). Keenly priced too, albeit a bit thin.
£54.99 | Buy it now from Amazon.
Very well designed – a clever pivoting device allows you, after unfolding it, to angle the two halves away from each other, giving you a more comfortable typing position. Typical battery life is 32 hours too. A bit expensive, but a classy product.
£114 | Buy it now from Amazon
The TK820 has a built-in touch-pad, which is notably larger than the ones found on laptops, so it gives you more control over fine-tuning sensitivity and supports tablet-style gestures. The low-travel membrane keys are quiet too.
£77.57 | Buy it now from Amazon
Can be synched with up to three devices, which you can easily switch between. It also has a clever cradle for accommodating tablets and smartphones – indeed, it's big enough to hold a tablet and a smartphone simultaneously. A clever dual-Windows/Mac layout completes the package.
£40.44 | Buy it now from Amazon
This Surface-like Bluetooth accessory connects up to your phone or tablet to make typing less of a chore. The QWERTY keyboard has average sized keys so you are less likely to fumble typing. It also folds up neatly into two to save space.
£56.65 | Buy it now from Amazon
Well made from a low-profile, anodised, aluminium enclosure, with useful function keys for one-touch access to a variety of Mac features. The Apple Wireless Keyboard runs off two AA batteries with decent battery life, thanks to power-saving features. Not the cheapest, however,
£59.00 | Buy it now from the Apple Store.
Ingenious facsimile of the much-adored early-80s Sinclair ZX Spectrum. It also comes with a free Android emulation of the ZX Spectrum, and several iconic ZX Spectrum games. A bit small, but bags of fun.
£89.99 | Buy it now from Amazon
Something of a bargain, really, offering a six month battery life, comfortable low-profile keys and decent connectivity. Corners have obviously been cut to trim costs, and it's not as well made as pricier rivals, but is fine for the occasional Bluetooth typist.
£13.99 | Buy it now from Amazon.