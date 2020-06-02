Best Android phones 2020: T3's best Android phone top picks

Here, in T3's authoritative best Android phone guide for 2020, we've drawn together an elite collection of brilliant Android phones. These are handsets from the best mobile makers in business today, such as Google, Samsung, OnePlus, Sony, Huawei, Nokia and more, and each one delivers a superb smartphone experience.

Why this Android phone guide is so good is because we've gone to great lengths to make sure every potential phone upgrader is catered for. As such, we've deliberately included a range of different Android phone makers, prices, features, and handset sizes in this guide.

And, the great news is that right now the Android phone market is stronger than it has ever been before. Cheap Android phones that deliver superb performance and feature packages are now coming out of both western and eastern makers, while the selection of premium, iPhone-beating mobiles running Android are stronger than ever.

Here are the best Android phones to buy in 2020.

The best Android phones of 2020: get the best Android smartphone for you

The best Android phone for most people is the Samsung Galaxy S20. (Image credit: Samsung)

1. Samsung Galaxy S20 The best Android phone for most people Specifications Weight: 163g Dimensions: 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.2 inches Resolution: 1,440 x 3,200 CPU: Exynos 990 / Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB Battery: 4,000mAh Rear camera: 12MP wide + 64MP telephoto + 12MP ultrawide Front camera: 10MP wide Reasons to buy + Excellent camera + Polished looks + High performance Today's Best Deals $749 View at Amazon

Every phone in the Galaxy S20 series has its plus points – you can read about all the differences here – but for our pick we have to go for the cheapest and the smallest out of the three handsets launched by Samsung in February 2020.

The S20 Plus and S20 Ultra might have bigger screens and slightly better cameras, but the standard S20 is a stunning handset, and the best value of the bunch. From the stylish exterior to the superb internal specs, you're going to struggle to find a better Samsung phone this year.

As for the triple-lens camera around the back of the handset, that's hugely impressive too, and Samsung's Android software skin keeps on getting better and better as well. A fantastic all-round package that makes it an easy recommend as the number one Android phone prospective upgraders should check out.

The best premium Android phone on the market is the OnePlus 8 Pro. (Image credit: OnePlus)

2. OnePlus 8 Pro The best premium Android phone Specifications Weight: 199g Dimensions: 165.3 x 74.4 x 8.5 mm OS: OxygenOS 10.5 / Android 10 Screen size: 6.78 inches Resolution: 1440 x 3168 CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 RAM: 8GB / 12GB Storage: 256GB Battery: 4510mAh Rear camera: 48MP + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Front camera: 16MP Reasons to buy + Jaw-dropping screen + Super fast hardware + 5G connectivity + Beautiful design Today's Best Deals $899 View at OnePlus

The OnePlus 8 Pro complete's the Chinese maker's ascension to the very top table of smartphone makers, with this handset blowing the competition away with a complete package of top hardware, superb software, and an attractive and premium design.

Star of the show, though, is the OnePlus 8 Pro's best-screen-ever-seen-on-a-smartphone 120Hz, QHD+, HDR10+ display, which manages to outpunch even the best panels from Samsung, Sony and Huawei. Where other phones have manged to deliver one or two of that holy trinity of screen technologies, here the 8 Pro does them all at once and, remarkably, does so while also delivering a good battery life.

Internally the mixture of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 CPU, Adreno 650 GPU, 12GB RAM and 256GB of UFS3.0 storage means the OnePlus 8 Pro absolutely smokes any game or application you throw at it, with even the most graphically intensive titles running as if they were on steroids.

The OnePlus 8 Pro doesn't skimp on high-end features, either, with the best camera system OnePlus has ever made partnered with IP68 dust and waterproofing and both wireless and reverse wireless charging.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is a truly brilliant smartphone and is easily recommended as the best Android phone on the market today for those shopping with a premium budget.

The Google Pixel 3a is the best budget Android phone in the world.

3. Google Pixel 3a The best budget Android phone Specifications Weight: 175g Dimensions: 151.3 x 70.1 x 8.2 mm OS: Android 9.0 Pie Screen size: 5.6 inches Resolution: 1080 x 2220 pixels CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 RAM: 4GB Storage: 64GB Battery: 3000mAh Rear camera: 12.2 MP, f/1.8, 28mm (wide), 1/2.55", 1.4µm, OIS, dual pixel PDAF Front camera: 8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1.12µm Reasons to buy + Great camera + Pure software + Very well priced Today's Best Deals Low Stock $279 View at Amazon

The Google Pixel 3a is an absolute bang-for-your-buck star, delivering the best value-for-money Android phone on the market. Not only does this handset let you take stunning images in return for not all that much cash but you also get a wonderfully pure vanilla Android software experience straight from Google.

The Pixel 3a's super-low retail price makes something of a mockery of max-spec flagships that cost many times more, too, especially when you factor in the performance and experience it delivers. You get the phenomenal camera that debuted in the much more expensive Google Pixel 3 XL, but also a very solid mid-range hardware spec that doesn't leave you wanting.

Add the excellent internals and screen to the phone's low weight (147 grams), understated and stylish design, and the fact that it comes with a guaranteed three years of Android OS updates and unlimited Google Photos cloud storage, and it is easy to see how the Google Pixel 3a has lodged itself into our list of the best Android phones available.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra boasts elite-tier hardware. (Image credit: Samsung)

4. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra A fantastic hyper-premium Android phone with powerful camera system Specifications Weight: 222g Dimensions: 166.9 x 76 x 8.8 mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.9-inches Resolution: 1440 x 3200 pixels CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 / Exynos 990 RAM: 12GB/16GB Storage: 256GB/512GB Battery: 5000mAh Rear cameras: 108 MP wide + 48 MP periscope + 12 MP ultrawide + 0.3 MP TOF Front camera: 40MP + 40MP Reasons to buy + Beautifully smooth 120Hz display + Very, very powerful hardware + Impressive camera system Today's Best Deals $979 View at Amazon

Samsung's latest top of the range flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, is an absolute beast of handset and successfully bludgeons Android rivals into submission with a hyper-powerful hardware and software armoury of tech weapons.

First off the phone delivers 5G connectivity, and that's all 5G standards too, including sub-6, mmWave and NSA. Rapid mobile data connections are guaranteed. Next the phone comes with a simply stunning 6.9-inch 120Hz display, which is as buttery smooth as it is big and immersive.

From there the S20 Ultra wields a rapid Snapdragon 985 CPU and Adreno 650 GPU, and in its max-spec form, drops a gigantic 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage space. Its battery is equally as impressive, too, with a huge 5,000 mAh stack ensuring the phone has plenty of juice.

And that is saying nothing of the phone's MP-packed camera system, which delivers three powerful lenses (including a 108MP main!) on the rear along with a Time of Flight sensor for great depth, as well as large 40MP front-facing selfie camera.

Throw in the wonderfully refined Android 10 OS, as well as Samsung's own best-in-class One UI 2.0 skin, and it is easy to see why the S20 Ultra has been so well received.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro is one of the best-value ultra-premium handsets in 2020 (Image credit: Oppo)

5. Oppo Find X2 Pro One of the best ultra-premium handsets in 2020 Specifications Weight: 200g Dimensions: 165.2 x 74.4 x 9.5mm OS: ColorOS 7.0 based on Android 10 Screen Size: 6.7" Resolutions: 1440x3200 pixels CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 RAM: 12GB Storage: 512GB Rear camera: 48MP, 48MP, 13MP Front camera: 32MP Reasons to buy + Excellent display + Hyper-premium flagship specs + Great quality camera Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Oppo's ultra-premium offering contains one of the best screens we’ve ever seen on one of the fastest Android handsets we’ve ever used. The Oppo Find X2 Pro doesn’t always outstrip its competitors in the performance or camera stakes, but it’s an eye catching, high-spec, wonderful handset.

The bright, clear 6.7" QHD+ screen, houses its “True Billion Colour Display” technology, said to be able to create depth and detail within colour like never before. It is a sumptuous screen, and the buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate is as good as advertised. The rear camera array consists of a 48MP wide-angle lens, a 48MP ultra-wide angle and a periscope 13MP telephoto lens with up to 60x digital zoom. It doesn’t quite have the enormous power of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra’s frankly brobdingnagian 100x “space zoom” functionality, but at mid-range, the camera shines.

It’s obviously not the cheapest smartphone on the market (at well over £1,000), but it's worth the money if you’re already considering a premium Android bit of kit and don't want to splurge the better part of £1500 on a phone like the S20 Ultra or the Huawei P40 Pro Plus.

If you can't stretch to the OnePlus 8 Pro, why not consider the super slick OnePlus 7T Pro? (Image credit: OnePlus)

6. OnePlus 7T Pro OnePlus continues to innovate and improve Specifications Weight: 206g Dimensions: 162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.67 inches Resolution: 1440 x 3120 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 855 Plus RAM: 8GB/12GB Storage: 256GB Battery: 4085mAh Rear camera: 48MP f/1.6 + 8MP f/2.4 + 16MP f/2.2 Front camera: 16MP f/2.2 Reasons to buy + Excellent screen and design + Packed with powerful specs Today's Best Deals $679.50 View at Amazon 36 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The OnePlus series continues to go from strength to strength, and while the OnePlus 7T Pro doesn't quite deliver the same level of premium that the above OnePlus 8 Pro does, it doesn't really matter: the design is gorgeous, you have a super-fast chip in the Snapdragon 855 Plus, and the software impresses, too.

It's hard to pick faults in the OnePlus 7T Pro, though that pop-up selfie camera might not be to everyone's taste (it works well, and if it means no notch then it's okay with us). You don't get many configuration choices either, but what there is should suit you if you're looking to buy one.

Cameras have sometimes let the OnePlus series down, and while the rear snapper on the OnePlus 7T Pro isn't quite as good as, say, the Pixel phones, it's still capable of getting very decent shots in good light and low light. It's not going to let you down, and offers up to 3x optical zoom.

The Google Pixel 4 delivers style and performance. (Image credit: Google)

7. Google Pixel 4 The best pure Android Pixel flagship phone for 2020 Specifications Weight: 162g Dimensions: 147.1 x 68.8 x 8.2mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 5.7 inches Resolution: 1080 x 2280 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 855 RAM: 6GB Storage: 64GB/128GB Battery: 2800mAh Rear camera: 12.2MP f/1.7 + 16MP f/2.4 Front camera: 8MP f/2.0 Reasons to buy + Even more fantastic camera + Pure Android experience Today's Best Deals $419.97 View at Amazon

The Google Pixel 4 (and it's bigger brother, the Google Pixel 4XL) are ideal Android phone choices for users who prize photography and a pure Android experience. This phone's camera is top, top tier, delivering studio-like images and truly excellent low-light performance. While its unmodified Android 10 OS is just a joy to use — so fast and intuitive.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and 6GB of RAM also means that the phone is more than capable of handling any app or game you can name from the Google Play Store and the Motion Sense feature – where you can wave your hand over the Pixel 4 to operate it – is one of the innovations that really makes the Pixel 4 stand out.

The Huawei P30 Pro's camera system is simply superb. (Image credit: Huawei)

8. Huawei P30 Pro Still one of the best Android phones available Specifications Weight: 192g Dimensions: 158 x 73.4 x 8.4mm OS: Android 9.0 Pie Screen size: 6.47 inches Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels CPU: Kirin 980 RAM: 6GB/8GB Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB Battery: 4200mAh Rear camera: 40MP f/1.6 + 20MP f/2.2 + 8MP f/3.4 + TOF 3D Front camera: 32MP f/2.0 Reasons to buy + Packed with power + Quad-lens rear camera Today's Best Deals $644.50 View at Amazon 46 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Despite the Huawei Mate 30 and P40 ranges now existing, it is last year's P30 Pro that still gets the nod in our best Android phones list due to its ability to access Google's apps and services, as well as the Google Play Store. Oh, and the fact that it still delivers one of the very finest hardware and camera packages on the market.

We're talking internal components that are enough to give it lightning-fast performance (note the Kirin 980 processor and up to 8GB of RAM), as well as a quad-lens camera capable of performing some really impressive tricks – not least a whopping 5x of optical zoom! In terms of taking pictures, the P30 Pro is one of best Android phones in existence.

In T3's Huawei P30 Pro review we also praised its "gorgeous curved screen", "IP68 water and dust resistance", "fast in-display fingerprint scanner" and fancy "reverse wireless charging" tech. And that is saying nothing of this phone's long-lasting and rapid-charging battery stack, too.

Pick up the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus for one of the best phones running Android there is in 2020. (Image credit: Samsung)

9. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Still a superb Android phone Specifications Weight: 175g Dimensions: 74.1 x 157.6 x 7.8mm OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) Screen size: 6.4-inches Resolution: QHD+ CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 / Exynos 9820 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB Battery: 4,100mAh Rear camera: Triple 16MP Ultra Wide-Angle + 12MP Dual Aperture + 12MP Telephoto Front camera: 10MP + 8MP Depth Sensor Reasons to buy + Expansive 6.4-Inch Quad HD+ AMOLED + Up to 1.5TB storage via MicroSD card + Awesome Live Focus images from front-facing camera Today's Best Deals $500 View at Amazon

When shopping for an Android phone in 2020 you absolutely shouldn't forget about the Galaxy S10 phones, which are still on sale from Samsung. The Galaxy S10 Plus offers a staggeringly good 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, with gorgeous colours and cavernous blacks, and very little in the way of bezels.

Even in a world where the Galaxy S20 phones exist, the S10 Plus is still a mouthwatering prospect – excellent performance, sparkling software, and a triple-lens rear camera that really does the business in any sort of lighting conditions. It's a phone that's hard to fault.

Considering it's now more than a year old, you'll be able to get some very decent prices on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, and on the other S10 phones Samsung launched. Very worthy of your consideration of the best Android phones of 2020.

It's another impressive mid-range smartphone from HMD Global: the Nokia 7.2. (Image credit: Nokia)

10. Nokia 7.2 Another fine budget Android phone from Nokia Specifications Weight: 180g Dimensions: 159.9 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.3 inches Resolution: 1080 x 2280 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 660 RAM: 4GB / 6GB Storage: 64GB / 128GB Battery: 3,500mAh Rear camera: 48 MP f/1.8 wide + 8 MP f/2.2 ultrawide + 5 MP f/2.4 depth Front camera: 20 MP f/2.0 Reasons to buy + Appealing design + Decent internal specs + Hard to beat on price Today's Best Deals $299 View at BHPhoto

If you're looking for a great budget Android phone on the market at the moment. and don't fancy the Google Pixel 3a, then we make a very strong case for the Nokia 7.2. That's because it combines strong performance with clean software, a good camera, and a design that makes the phone appear much more expensive.

This shouldn't come as much of a surprise though, as Nokia (now owned by HMD Global) has an excellent track record in recent years of producing top-notch handsets at rock bottom prices. Every year the majority of phones in the Nokia range gets a well-judged update, and this phone is no different.

The 6.3-inch screen sported by the Nokia 7.2 is a definite highlight, but really it's the quality of the all-round package that makes this phone stand out. You don't get useful extras such as waterproofing or wireless charging, but you do get plenty of bang for your buck.

The Huawei Nova 5T hits and Android phone sweet spot. (Image credit: Huawei)

11. Huawei Nova 5T Huawei hits the budget Android phone sweet spot again Specifications Weight: 174g Dimensions: 154.3 x 74 x 7.8 mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.26 inches Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels CPU: Kirin 980 RAM: 6GB/8GB Storage: 128GB Battery: 3,750 mAh Rear camera: 48MP f/1.8 + 16MP f/2.2 + 2MP f/2.4 + 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor Front camera: 32MP f/2.0 Reasons to buy + Sleek, understated design + Plenty of power for the money + Fully stocked with Google apps Today's Best Deals $7.99 View at Amazon 13 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Nova 5T is a little like Huawei's version of the Pixel 3a, but it's a touch more powerful than Google's mid-ranger, and available at around the same price – in other words, it's slightly-less-than-flagship specs and design for those who don't want to part with a huge chunk of cash for their next smartphone, and it's a very appealing package all round (and it still runs Google apps).

Huawei has always impressed with the cameras on its phones, and the quad-lens 48MP+16MP+2MP+2MP is ready to continue that trend – shots in most situations turn out really great (thanks in part to the on-board AI processing), and low light pictures are more than adequate too. In a nod to the phone's mid-range positioning there's no optical zoom here, but you do get an ultra-wide angle lens if you need one.

As for design, this is a really fantastic-looking phone, with a discreet punch hole notch and very little in the way of bezels. It's big without being too big, and overall it looks a lot more expensive than it actually is. Under the hood you get a generous 6GB of RAM and the Kirin 980 CPU – not Huawei's latest or fastest processor, but very close to it – and so this is a phone that won't let you down in the performance stakes either.

The Moto G8 Power packs in plenty of... erm... power, with a battery that just runs and runs. (Image credit: Motorola)

12. Moto G8 Power One of the best budget Android phones for long-lasting battery Specifications Weight: 197g Dimensions: 156 x 75.8 x 9.6 mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.4 inches Resolution: 1,080 x 2,300 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 665 RAM: 4GB Storage: 64GB Battery: 5,000mAh Rear camera: 16MP f/1.7 wide + 8MP f/2.2 telephoto + 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide + 2MP f/2.2 macro Front camera: 16MP f/2.0 Reasons to buy + Straightforward, clean design + Brimming with value for money + Check out that battery size Today's Best Deals $121 View at The Home Depot

Hats off to Motorola (now owned by Lenovo), because it keeps on producing some really rather good Android handsets for not very much money at all – and the Moto G8 Power is one of the latest examples of that. The big selling point here, hence the "Power", is that 5,000mAh battery.

As you can see from the other specs, this isn't a flagship phone, but it's capable enough to get through just about everything that you're going to throw at it (and the quad-lens rear camera isn't bad either). Considering the low, low price you can get this phone at, the specification is an impressive one.

Add in a clean, bloat-free version of Android 10, and we reckon this is well worth a place on our best Android phones of 2020 list – worth checking out if you want a phone that isn't going to let you down but which won't break the bank either.

The Galaxy A90 5G is Samsung's cheapest phone with 5G on board. (Image credit: Samsung)

13. Samsung Galaxy A90 5G Get a 5G Android phone for a lower price Specifications Weight: 206g Dimensions: 164.8 mm x 76.4 mm x 8.4 mm OS: Android 9 Screen size: 6.7 inches Resolution: 1,080 x 2,880 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 855 RAM: 6GB/8GB Storage: 128GB Battery: 4,500mAh Rear camera: 48 MP f/2.0 + 8 MP f/2.2 + 5 MP f/2.2 Front camera: 32 MP f/2.0 Reasons to buy + Bright, vivid, large 6.7-inch display + Get the fastest 5G speeds Today's Best Deals $429.99 View at BHPhoto

Are you in the market for a 5G phone that doesn't blast a huge hole in your savings account? Of course you are, and the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G will definitely appeal in this department: it brings with it some top-quality specs, a design that's very pleasing on the eye, and that all-important 5G connectivity for less money than you might think.

With a Snapdragon 855 processor and at least 6GB of RAM, the Galaxy A90 5G is going to hold up well against the very best flagships on the market, and take note of the 48 MP camera around the back of the phone too – again one of the best specs you're going to come across this year.

Samsung always does well with its screens, and the 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display here is no exception – from Netflix to your web browser, everything is going to look bright and punchy. Throw in a very hefty 4,500mAh battery pack, wireless charging, and full IP68 waterproofing, and the question is – why would you pay any more?

The Sony Xperia 5's screen is great for watching movies on the go. (Image credit: Sony)

14. Sony Xperia 5 A screen that just goes on and on Specifications Weight: 164g Dimensions: 158 x 68 x 8.2mm OS: Android 9.0 Screen size: 6.1 inches Resolution: 1080 x 2520 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 855 RAM: 6GB Storage: 128GB Battery: 3,140mAh Rear camera: 12 MP f/1.6 + 12 MP f/2.4 + 12 MP f/2.4 Front camera: 8MP f/2.0 Reasons to buy + Another excellent Sony screen + Camera offers real quality Today's Best Deals $699.99 View at Amazon 173 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The elongated 21:9 screen is what you notice first about the Sony Xperia 5, but there are plenty of other reasons to get excited about the flagship: the top-of-the-range Snapdragon 855 processor and 6GB of RAM, for example, which will cope with the most demanding tasks.

The Xperia 5 impresses in the camera department too, and doesn't disappoint in terms of battery life either, so you know you're getting a very decent handset when you part with your money to get this.

As always with Sony phones, the screen and general build quality are excellent, and the price is just about on the right side of affordable (in flagship terms at least). The biggest problem for the Xperia 5 might be how strong the competition is.

You're not seeing double: this is the LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen. (Image credit: LG)

15. LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen A lot of the benefits of a foldable phone without many of the potential flaws Specifications Weight: 192g Dimensions: 159.3 x 75.8 x 8.4 mm OS: Android 9 Screen size: 6.4 inches Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 855 RAM: 6GB Storage: 128GB Battery: 4000mAh Rear camera: 12MP f/1.8 + 13MP f/2.4 Front camera: 32MP f/1.9 Reasons to buy + Use two screens instead of one + Keeps the 3.5mm headphone jack + Capable rear camera Today's Best Deals $699 View at Amazon

How do you get some of the benefits and the kudos of a foldable phone without paying quite as much money? The LG G8X is one option, which attaches a second screen via a hinge to give you twice as much screen space to work with – apps can be run side by side or stretched across the two screens, with a black bar in the middle.

Technically the dual screen component is an accessory, so you can carry on using the phone as a normal device when needed, then attach the second display when you want to push the boat out. You can view your messages while watching a video, for example, or catch up on Twitter while also getting on with some online shopping.

Apart from that rather good dual screen party trick, the LG G8X is well specced, with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage (expandable via microSD card) and a Snapdragon 855 CPU under the hood. It also has a very capable dual-lens rear camera around the back, earning it a place in our best Android smartphones of 2020 list.

A frankly massive camera on a cheap and cheerful handset. (Image credit: Xiaomi)

16. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 One of the best Android phones for top-quality photos on a budget Specifications Weight: 208g Dimensions: 157.8 x 74.2 x 9.67mm OS: MiUI11, Android 9.0 Screen size: 6.47 inches Resolution: 12032 x 9024 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 730 RAM: 6GB Storage: 128GB Battery: 5,260mAh Rear camera: 108MP Front camera: 32MP Reasons to buy + 108MP rear camera + 32MP selfie shots + Large, high-quality 6.47" display Today's Best Deals $349 View at AliExpress 444 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

This handset is all about the camera, but this wallet-friendly phone looks and feels top-end, offering a mid-range alternative to the excellent Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro. It's very reasonably priced, but the real star of the show is the "penta camera" system with 108MP sensor, the first ever phone to break the 100-million pixel mark.

It's good in most lighting conditions, but it's in daylight that the Mi Note 10's massive sensor really shines, being capable of picking out incredible detail. A 20MP wide angle, two telephoto lenses – at 5MP and 12MP – and a 2MP Macro lens rounds out the rear camera setup. The front display notch is back, as Xiaomi has squeezed 32MP into the selfie camera alone.

Away from its photography capabilities, the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 offers good mid-range specs. A 6.47-inch display and an under-screen fingerprint lock provides a large, vibrant canvas to show off your shots, while the gorilla-glass back gives it a premium feel. Combined with an amazing camera at a very appealing price, it's a solid entry from Xiaomi.