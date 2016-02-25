10 best The Legend of Zelda games of all time

Previous Next 6/11

6. Majora’s Mask (2000 - Nintendo 64)

Majora's Mask was something of a diversion from the familiar template previous games in the Zelda pantheon adhered to. One major difference to the previous games is that Link must change his form by wearing different masks, and each of these offers new abilities not afforded to the others. The main mechanic though, is the three day repeating time limit where players must reset the game world, Groundhog Day style in an effort to defeat the mischievous Skull Kid and prevent the moon crashing into the Earth. Majora's Mask is one of the more divisive entries in the Zelda series.