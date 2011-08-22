Apple iPod History: A look back

Previous Next 1/19

iPod First Generation - 2001

The Apple iPod is truly an icon of our lifetime, even someone who isn't a fan of Apple can't deny that before the iPod, portable music was still mostly listened to on a Sony Walkman.

Its arrival in 2001 heralded the death of the portable CD player and the birth of MP3's. With the arrival of the new iPod Touch and as we approach the iPod 10th anniversary, we salute the Apple PMP great

The Apple iPod was brought to life in the form of a large, cumbersome white box that had a pixel-filled screen and a click-wheel.

Since then its classic design has remained, while other members of the iPod family were born, some being successes, some not so much, either way, they always sold.

From scroll wheels, to filming video on your Nano, the Apple media player has had its fair share of looks, with the iPod Touch and iPod Nano fine examples of the design evolution.

Apple first cast its spell in 2001 when they released its first hard drive digital music player: the iPod 1G.

With its 5GB capacity and monochrome display, Apple's first iPod was revolutionary. Despite its purpose being to allow Mac users to transport their music library on a daily basis, these little beauties were bought in their thousands by non-Mac users, even though they sold for a mighty price.