By Michael Sawh
Apple iOS 5 pictures: A guide to the new iOS
Best features snapped for your viewing pleasure
iOS 5: Setup for iPad 2
Here's the iPad 2 setup page to get the iOS 5 ball rolling. Almost there now...
iOS 5: Homescreen
Once you've downloaded iOS 5, this is what you can expect to see when you first boot it up. But let's get onto those features shall we?
iOS 5: Find My iPad
If your Apple tablet goes walkies, this should help you locate its whereabouts. Settings allow you to remotely lock contents with a passcode and play a sound to see if it's under a cushion on the sofa.
iOS 5: Game Center
Introduced in the previous major Apple iOS update, the source for all your gaming now allows you to download games straight from the Game Center. Additionally, you can add a profile picture to your account, see how many points you've racked up, arrange your friends according to their points stash and get friend and game recommendations all from within the app.
iOS 5: iCloud
With iCloud you'll now be able to store your music, video, photos up on cloud-based data servers and access them from different iOS devices.
iOS 5: iCloud
This is what you can expect once you've begun setup proceedings to register with iCloud where you'll get 5Gb of free storage.
iOS 5: iCloud
Working across iPhone, iPod, iPad and Macs packed with OS X Lion can access iCloud. There's also support for PCs for those wondering...
iOS 5: Mail
A whole host of features will improve dealing with your email correspondence which include dragging email addresses between fields, flagging important messages, notifications when you've forgotten to add a subject line in an email, Hotmail integration and rich text editing support.
iOS 5: Music Video
One of the new features unique to the iPad is the Music app where you will be able to skip tracks by swiping left on the tablet.
iOS 5: Pages
Pages adds a new dimension to your browsing letting send out content via Tweets, or print them out if you need to keep a hard copy.
iOS 5: Reminders
The to-do list feature with support for Outlook and iCloud, iOS 5 will now help to organize your life making sure you are fully stocked up in the freezer with location based integration letting you know about your shopping list when you pull into the supermarket. When you make a change to your to-do list your iPad, iPod Touch or iPhone will be updated automatically.
iOS 5: Safari
Enhancing browsing capabilities on the iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch, iOS 5 lets you read pages without the distraction of ads. The Reading List feature lets you save articles for reading later, while the introduction of Tabbed browsing on the iPad means you can keep track of multiple web pages.
iOS 5: Twitter Integration
A feature strongly tipped prior to its official announcement, iOS 5 will now let you sign in once and then tweet directly from all your Twitter-enabled apps, including Photos, Camera, Safari, YouTube and Maps with a single tap.
iOS 5: Video
Currently Apple tablets only support 720p video playback, so with iOS 5, iPad 2 users will now be able to enjoy higher resolution video which is should make up for the lack of Retina Display. Interestingly the iPad 3 could be set for a Retina Display if details in the iOS 5 SDK are found to be accurate.