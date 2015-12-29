8 computing trends and innovations that shaped 2015

Previous Next 1/9

Introduction

It was difficult to predict what would happen from one moment to the next when it came to computing in 2015. We're certain that there was something for everyone: Apple's 12-inch MacBook appealed to style conscious travellers, Microsoft's Surface Book gave us something we didn't even know we wanted before the year begun and gamers were treated to a new clutch of laptops packing desktop-grade power for the first time.

You didn't have to spend all your money on tech in 2015, though: Windows 10 was free for upgrading users, the Raspberry Pi Zero made computing even more affordable, and the rise of the PC Stick meant that you could carry Windows in your pocket for the first time. From little to large, light to heavy, computing in 2015 will be remembered as an eclectic mix of impressive devices that went the extra mile.