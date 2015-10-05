7 tasty tech tricks used to create the world of Mad Max: Fury Road

Previous Next 2/8

1. Fast and Furiosa

To make sure he got as close to the action as possible, George Miller created a special camera rig for the movie, something that wouldn't have looked out of place if it was in front of the camera and not just behind.

“We had a thing called the Edge Arm, which was basically a very sophisticated crane mounted on a vehicle, run by the 'three headed beasts', three men on toggle switches, one of them being a great stunt driver and it meant you could put that camera anywhere," said Miller.

“So I am sitting there as the director watching the screen in the middle of a fierce videogame, never dreaming we could do that. The Edge Arm was black, it was a very heroic-looking thing. Quite often it was in our shots, we left a couple of shadows in there just as a little homage to it.”