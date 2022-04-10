This 5-minute home ab workout burns belly fat fast

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Summer is almost here, so it’s time to pay attention to getting that body ready for the beach. When most people think of losing weight , it’s their belly they ultimately turn their attention to as a benchmark to being fit. But solely doing endless crunches isn’t the way forward to get a six-pack. You need to eat a well-balanced diet and ensure you’re incorporating some fat burning workouts into your fitness regime.

That said, you can always do a fat-burning ab session at the end of a workout or on your rest days. What’s more, many ab-focused exercises can be done from the comfort of your home with no gym equipment needed.

Mary Braun ‘s 5-minute workout to get toned and honed abs: How to do it

Mary Braun often shares her fitness tips with an impressive army of 342k YouTube subscribing fans. With taut and toned abs like hers, it’s no surprise she has so many followers in the hope of achieving similar results. In one of her recent videos, she guides you through ten exercises to help your abs become more visible and give you a flat stomach .

Let’s take a look at the workout split.

Hundreds Cross Crunch - 30 seconds

Cross crunch sitting twist - 30 seconds

Sitting twist wake up crunch – 30 seconds

Wake up crunch straight leg hold – 30 seconds

Straight leg hold crunchy roll (right) - 30 seconds

Straight leg hold crunchy roll (left) - 30 seconds

Crunchy roll (right) - 30 seconds

Crunch roll (left) - 30 seconds

Flutter kicks - 30 seconds

Toe taps – 30 seconds