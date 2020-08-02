This 15-minute HIIT workout will melt belly fat and leave you lying on the floor

Gyms might be reopened, but we can safely assume many people won't be returning anytime soon. That‘s either due to health worries, or because they can't be bothered to pay gym membership fees or they just haven't got the time or inclination to work out away from home. For them, this 15-minute HIIT workout could provide just the right amount of exercising for a day. HIIT means high intensity interval training, and this one certainly delivers the intensity.

Put together by Jason Bone, Head of Strength at FLEX Chelsea, this 15-minute circuit will effectively bring your heart rate up and help you lose belly fat.

HIIT workouts are well-suited for busy people as they are time-efficient and can help you boost your metabolism naturally. This workout is even better as it uses no equipment so you can do it at home, on holiday, or even in the break room at work. Maybe ask your colleagues first though.

How to perform this 15-minute HIIT workout

This workout consists of four rounds with each round containing two exercises each. Within each round, you'll superset the two exercises, meaning you'll do them almost back-to-back twice. Once finished, you'll have a 20-second rest and carry on with the next round. In a nutshell:

In each round, superset two exercises: 40 seconds on then 10 seconds rest, twice

20 second rest between each round

Move onto next round

Completing all four rounds should take you around 15 minutes or maybe a bit less. Before the exercise, it is recommended to do a few minutes of warm up which could be running on the spot, knee ups/butt kicks, jumping jacks etc. It could be whatever exercise you prefer as long as it brings the heart rate up a bit and warms up the muscles.

Round 1

Ski jump

Balanced on one leg, jump across to the opposite leg as far as you can whilst maintaining good balance upon landing.

Push up

Start in your hands and feet with your body as straight as possible and pelvis tucked in, slowly lower your body down until shoulder are lower than your elbows, push yourself back up to original position. An alternative option is to drop to your knees but maintain straight body.

Round 2

Jump lunge

Start kneeling on one knee, in one swift explosive movement, switch to the other side. Alternate between each side.

Glute bridge

Lay on your back, knees bent, heels on the floor. Tilt your pelvis upwards, raise hips as high as possible, squeezing your glutes as hard as you can.

Round 3

Leg under

This is a tough one! Starting on your hands and feet with your knees tucked under your chest and your pelvis tucked under tightly, take left leg and rotate your pelvis pushing your left foot between your right and hand and right foot, placing your hip on the floor. Come back to your original position and repeat with opposite side.

Plank rockers

Start on your elbows and feet, body straightened, core engaged and pelvis tucked under. Rock your body back and forth over your hands.

Round 4

Mountain climbers

Starting in a push up position, drive you knees into your chest alternately in a fast pace as if running on the spot.

Starfish sit up

Lay on your back with your legs and arms spread in a starfish position. Raise your left leg to meet your right hand using your core to engage the movement.

For a similar workout you can join FLEX Chelsea’s FLEXit classes. Their signature class FLEXit is a high intensity workout involving a combination of unilateral and bilateral exercises, designed to work your whole body and test the limits of your heart rate.

