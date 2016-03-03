By Spencer Hart
11 Concepts from the Geneva Motor Show we desperately hope become reality
From self-driving future-mobiles to retro roadsters
Chances are you've had a look over the cars you'll actually be able to drive in 2016 (personal finances permitting), now it's time to have a gander at the cars you'll never be able to drive... because they're only concepts.
Just because you won't be able to drive them doesn't mean they're not interesting, they give you a little taste of the tech which will start appearing our automobiles in a few years time. It's like getting a preview of the next iPhone!
This year's Geneva Motor Show was great for future-gazers, there was everything from quirky, cutesy little SUVs, to swish luxury saloons. Something for everyone.
Known for their more vintage offerings, the EV3 offers a look into Morgans of the future. Despite it looking like something from WWI, the tubular space frame chassis holds a 20 KWh battery and liquid cooled 46 kW motor (which drives the rear wheel).
In terms of performance, it'll reach 62 mph in less than 9 seconds and a top speed in excess of 90 mph. It weighs less than 500 kg, and has a range of 150 miles.
We think it looks genuinely stunning, a perfect mix between retro and modern. This is a pre-production phase vehicle, so expect the final car to be more or less unchanged!
The E-Mehariis a small SUV coming to France in Spring 2016, but the car has already received a concept makeover from fashion house Courreges. Turning literally everything white, it'll look right at home on the chic streets of Monaco and Paris.
The E-Mihari is quite a cool little thing, with a small electric engine and adorable styling. I really want one...
Designed as an homage to the Opel GT from the sixties, this sporty concept from Vauxhall is really exciting. It's also packed with tech, from the LED headlights, camera/display wing mirrors, and Human Machine Interface (completely buttonless cabin). If it does ever make production, it'll be affordable, just like thenoriginal Opel GT was.
Oh, and did we forget to mention - red tyres!!
The unfortunately named Techrules (it is awful, isn't it?) is a new China-based company with a concept that seems too good to be true.
Featuring six electric motors with output 1,030 hp, the GT96 will reach 63 mph in 2.5 seconds, and go on to a massive 218 mph. Despite those impressive figures, it'll still have a range of 1,243 miles.
The car achieves these figures using a micro-turbine powered by gas, which generates energy to power the electric motors. It's very impressive… if the car ever makes itinto production that it...
Want to know what the upcoming, 10th generation of the Honda Civic will look like? You're gazing right at it… well, a concept of it, at least. With a sportier design than before, designer Diasuke Tsutamori told Auto Express, “This prototype is already on a very close level to mass production.”
The body is taught and sculptured, it looks more aggressive and futuristic than the current Civic. It also addresses the main issue with the current car - rear visibility. The new Civ' will have a thinner rear wing and single piece of glass, making those reverse parking maneuvers a breeze.
As for the interior and engine? We'll have to keep guessing, as the concept car failed to include these minor details.
Using tech gleaned from its Formula E development, the DS E-Tense is an all-electric 402 horsepower monster. Built around a carbon fibre monocoque, the car can accelerate to 62 mph in 4.5 seconds, will go on to reach a top speech of 155 mph, and has a range of 200-miles.
It's a lovely looking concept -- we'd love to see the DS brand become more established and start to branch out to make cars like this. Just don't call it a Citroen!
The LF-FC is a glimpse into Lexuses (Lexi?) of the future. It features an all-wheel drive powertrain with two front, in-wheel motors, all powered by a high-output fuel cell emitting just water. Inside, the infotainment system is gesture controlled, and the car will feature the latest automated driving technology.
It's expected to arrive in 2020, look out Mercedes and BMW!
The Kikai is a really quirky little concept first shown off in Japan last year. It's steampunk-esque, everything's mechanical, and there's not a screen in sight (Kikai is actually Japanese for machine, apparently).
Toyota's press release states, "While most vehicles conceal their inner workings beneath smooth sheet metal, this concept encourages us to appreciate the complex beauty of the mechanical aspects of cars. More broadly, it reminds us of the appeal of the physical and tactile in a digital age."
We love it.
Again, shown off at Tokyo last year but making its European debut this week is the Nissan IDS (Intelligent Drive System). The concept uses artificial intelligence to learn different driving styles and road conditions, it'll then imitate the driver's own style in Piloted Drive. The IDS is, of course, electric, with a 60 kWh battery to get rid of all those nasty emissions.
Following hot on the heels of the Range Rover Evoque Convertible, the T-Cross Breeze is a concept convertible SUV. Volkswagen says we can expect a production version in 2018, and it'll be more affordable than the British marque's confused crossover.
