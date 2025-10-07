If you've never sampled the joy of a good mesh Wi-Fi system, you might not really get the hype, but anyone with a flaky or unreliable home network at least knows the pain of bad Wi-Fi. Those looking to upgrade are in for a treat thanks to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

The sale has seen NetGear reduce the price on what was already its most accessible Orbi Wi-Fi 7 mesh system – the Orbi 370, which we reviewed just this week. It's a genuinely excellent offer given how new the system is, and it definitely isn't one to be missed.

Save £50 NetGear Orbi 370: was £299.99 now £249.99 at Amazon This brilliant deal knocks £50 off a superb three-pack, with a similar discount also available on the two-pack. Either way, you'll probably be upgrading massively from your standard ISP-supplied router.

Netgear is one of the biggest names in the game when it comes to home Wi-Fi solutions – for a long time, people relied on its pretty solid extenders to simply buff up their existing home network. That's nothing compared to a proper mesh system, though, which creates a new network for all your devices to connect to, and can be arranged to be far more stable and solid throughout your home.

With repeaters that bounce your signal around to create total coverage, all you have to do is buy the pack that corresponds to how big your home is, and figure out the best places for your router points to go. Setup is super easy thanks to Netgear's app, and once you reconnect your devices you'll be off to the races.

There are so many reasons to upgrade to a mesh system like the Orbi 370, too, including more stable Wi-Fi for online gaming, more reliable coverage for download speeds in odd corners, and even some great digital security tools that come with the system.

This deal is surprising, to say the least, since it's such a recent launch, and it looks like a brilliantly affordable way to make your home network better.