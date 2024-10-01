The ultimate accessory for the Meta Quest 3S could be… a vest

Quick Summary The Woojer Strap 3 and Vest 3 add haptic feedback to your VR experience. They're widely compatible and will also come in a special Made for Meta version for the Meta Quest 3S.

The new Meta Quest 3S looks like it's going to be a hit headset, delivering many of the features of the Meta Quest 3 at a more affordable price. But while the Quest 3S will deliver visuals and audio that look and sound real, it won't feel real. Unless, that is, you wear a vest.

Woojer's new Vest 3 and Strap 3 are designed to make virtual experiences feel more realistic, and there will be a special Made For Meta edition to accompany the launch of the Meta Quest 3S. The Strap is the most affordable of the pair, but if you want the full body experience you'll want to go for the Vest.

I haven't tried these products but I like the idea of them: if you're the kind of person who goes to gigs or clubs and loves to physically feel the kick drum and bass in your chest, or who turns up the subwoofer or soundbar to neighbour-alienating volumes when gaming, you'll know how physical sensations can enhance the experience.

Why a vest makes VR more immersive

Both the Strap and the Vest are based around haptic feedback. The Strap features a single transducer that turns on-screen action and audio into physical sensations, and it's designed to be worn anywhere you want: across your chest, around your hips or across your body. In gaming it means you'll feel the thump of explosions and other weapons, but it also works for music, movies and even fitness apps.

The Vest takes the same idea as the strap and turns it up to eleven. Instead of one haptic transducer there are six, and according to Woojer that delivers a "unique and mesmerising experience" irrespective of the type of media you're enjoying.

In addition to the transducer(s), both the Strap and the Vest have digital signal processing and adjustable multi-band EQ so you can fine-tune the experience to suit your particular preferences and the kind of content you're viewing or playing.

Both products will be available worldwide later this year; the Strap 3 has an RRP of $199 / £175 and the Vest 3 has an RRP of $499 / £486. You can find out more at the Woojer website.