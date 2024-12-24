The next Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses could get a significant feature upgrade

Quick Summary The next-gen Meta Ray-Ban glasses could have one significant design upgrade. According to a report, those could feature a small display in the lenses, marking a move towards AR integration.

The Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses are one of the best examples of modern technology. The fairly workaday-looking specs are outfitted with cameras in the frame, allowing users to record video and snap images exactly as they see them.

Recently, we saw a concept product from Meta called the Orion AR glasses. Those are effectively the next generation for this technology, with full AR displays built into the lenses.

Those are still a few years from being a consumer product, but that doesn't mean the tech is remaining hidden away. A new report from the Financial Times suggests that the Meta Ray-Ban 2 could include displays in the lenses.

It doesn't sound like it will be a full lens display, though, as the FT report calls it "a small display". That sounds more likely to be a panel within the view, rather than a full AR experience, though it's still a cool addition. The report goes on to suggest that such a panel could be used for displaying notifications or responses from a virtual AI assistant.

It's a significant boost for the product line. While VR headsets like the Apple Vision Pro and the Meta Quest 3 are good, I still think there's another step for the industry. In my opinion, the move of that technology into a less clunky physical format is going to be one of the most significant steps for the modern tech fan.

It could also be a significant step for Meta. Its Reality Labs division has famously been hemorrhaging money for years now. That continued investment could pay off if Meta can spearhead this technology, though.

Like most things in tech, the real hurdle is getting it to a point of mass market adoption. For AR or VR technology, that hurdle is most prominent in terms of the form factor – most people don't want a giant headset on their face all day.

A form factor like the one proposed by Meta – in essence, just a regular pair of spectacles with some tech inside – is much more likely to gain popularity with the average Joe.