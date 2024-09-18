Snap's AR Spectacles get even smarter and partner with Pokémon Go developer Niantic

Quick Summary
Niantic is one of the launch partners for the fifth-gen Snap Spectacles, as announced at the Snap Summit yesterday.
It will be providing two experiences from the get-go, including cute virtual pet game Peridot.
Snap has long had lofty ambitions for its augmented reality Spectacles, having moved them from passive, video-capturing glasses to AR eyewear in 2021. Now it has announced a new generation and they are smarter than ever.
That's largely thanks to new hardware features, but also to partnerships with some of the biggest AR developers around today. For example, the studio behind Pokémon Go, Niantic, has been confirmed as a launch partner with two projects – Peridot, a virtual pet game, and Scaniverse 4, a way to see the world through user-taken 3D pictures.
Other partners include Lego and ILM (Industrial Light and Magic) Immersive, which is set to bring a Star Wars game to the platform.
As for the fifth-gen smart glasses themselves, they were announced at the latest Snap Summit yesterday and come with their own, proprietary operating system. They naturally connect to Snapchat, enabling users to interact with shared Lenses, while generative AI is available for web use and asset creation.
You can also watch spatial video on the new Spectacles, much like on Apple Vision Pro.
The smart glasses sport cameras and sensors in the frame, capable of 6DoF tracking, plus a 46-degree field of view, 37 pixel per degree stereo waveguide display. This is see-through, so AR elements are placed into real-world scenarios.
There are stereo speakers in the arms, with a six microphone array for audio input. The Spectacles are capable of full hand tracking and voice recognition, with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth connectivity on board.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Battery life is claimed to be up to 45 minutes of continuous runtime.
It all sounds great but there is a catch – the Snap Spectacles 5 are limited to developers at present. You have to join the Spectacles Developer Program to receive a pair and that comes with a subscription fee.
You will have to commit to 12-months at $99 (plus tax) per month. They are also only available through Lens Studio, so you'll also have to download that to Mac or PC first.
Still, things certainly look to be heading in the right direction for AR and XR/VR headsets and glasses. We just need them to start getting even smaller too.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
