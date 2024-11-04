Meta Quest gets free software upgrade pulling it closer to the Apple Vision Pro than ever before

Quick Summary
Users of the Meta Quest headsets are getting a killer free upgrade.
There's a wide range of new features and updates on offer.
Emerging tech is a funny old thing sometimes. To me, it feels like only yesterday that phones still had physical buttons and TVs were deeper than they were wide.
That's certainly not the case, though. Phones have evolved into foldable phones. TVs are 85 inches wide and mere millimeters thick.
One other big development is the emergence of virtual reality devices. Once just the brainchild of science fiction writers, the market has come on leaps and bounds, with a wide array of major brands entering the fray.
One of the most notable is Meta. The brand was an early entrant in the space, and is now on its third generation. The Meta Quest 3 is its current flagship, while the recently released Meta Quest 3S offers a lot of the performance in a much more wallet-friendly package.
Now, a new software update has arrived, which makes a range of upgrades for users who enjoy the productivity side of these devices. The first thing you'll notice is an overall change to the design. That refresh is suitably modern, and is said to optimise both the light and dark themes to make them easier to read.
Elsewhere, the search tool in the settings menu has been upgraded. That should now be easier to navigate and find the things you're looking for. The brand has also made a change to how you share spatial video on the device. You'll be able to share videos directly in the Horizon Chat, without first needing to upload it to the Meta Horizon app first.
There's also now the ability to stream a high-quality view from your headset to a PC. That's great news for anyone looking to share their experience with others – content creators will love this.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
In perhaps the best change for productivity users, there's now a Calendar app on the device. That can integrate with your Google Calendar or with Outlook, and gives users a nice interface to keep track of their day with.
It's a significant boost for users. While Meta may well be a bigger name in the world of VR, it's no secret that the arrival of the Apple Vision Pro has shaken things up somewhat. These changes appear to pull some of the promises which Apple has made into devices which are less than one tenth of the price. That's a big deal for users.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
-
-
Amazon Alexa's biggest upgrade in a lifetime has been delayed – but it's not all bad news
You'll have to wait a bit longer for the AI-powered, "chattier" version of Alexa
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Some iPhones could get a massive display upgrade next year – fixing one of the biggest gripes users have
This will make a massive difference for cheaper iPhone users
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Meta Quest 3S promises great features at an even better price
This is the most tempting mixed reality headset yet
By Sam Cross Published
-
How to watch Meta Connect 2024 today – new Meta Quest headset expected to take on Vision Pro
Meta to host a keynote address to kick off its latest developers conference – here's how to watch it live
By Rik Henderson Last updated
-
Meta Quest 3S photo leak throws up an interesting surprise
Will it stop you buying it?
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
New Meta VR headset appears online – could be the super-cheap Meta Quest 3S
Meta's allegedly working on a budget headset
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Mixed reality is a game-changer for the NHS – how Meta Quest 3 training could help save lives
We speak to celebrity doctor Alex George about the use of MR headsets in healthcare training and beyond
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Logitech's MX Ink is the mixed-reality stylus we expected from Apple
Albeit designed specifically for Meta Quest headsets
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
A new Meta Quest headset has seemingly been leaked... by a Meta exec
A glimpse of the future
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Meta Quest headsets get a great free upgrade packed with essential new features
Meta Quest v66 rolling out to Meta Quest 3, Quest 2 and Quest Pro headsets
By Rik Henderson Published