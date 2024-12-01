Meta Quest 3 has an amazing hidden deal we've just found

The 512GB Meta Quest 3 headset has a mammoth discount for Cyber Monday

We recently brought you an amazing Black Friday deal on the all-new Meta Quest 3S (which is still available), but if you're looking for the full-fledged and feature-packed flagship headset we've just found an even better deal for you.

Usually £619.99, the 512GB Meta Quest 3 is just £468.48 on Amazon in the UK – that's even cheaper than Meta's own deal on the same mixed reality headset.

That's a massive 24% off and a steal for one of the best VR headsets you can buy today.

Meta Quest 3, 512GB
Meta Quest 3, 512GB: was £619.99 now £468.48 at Amazon

Get more than £150 off the Meta Quest 3 packed with 512GB of storage space. That's more than enough to hold 100s of apps and games on the headset itself, without needing any external source to use.

Why consider the Meta Quest 3?

Arguably the best wireless mixed reality headset on the market, the Meta Quest 3 runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR Gen 2 chipset and can be used without needing to connect it to an external source, such as a PC.

It sports a 4K+ Infinite Display for pin-sharp visuals and the widest field of view in a Meta / Oculus headset to date.

It is also supremely comfortable and light, so can be used for elongated play sessions, while the front cameras can give you a low latency look at the world around you as you immerse yourself in one of the 1,000s of experiences available.

You get two wireless controllers with the Meta Quest 3 and for a limited period, a free copy of the new VR game Batman: Arkham Shadow.

