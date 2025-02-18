Apple Vision Pro could get its biggest update since launch in a matter of weeks
Apple Intelligence could be coming to the device
Quick Summary
The Apple Vision Pro could get a killer upgrade in the coming weeks.
That sees the Apple Intelligence features come to the device.
If you're a fan of Apple, chances are you're actually a fan of one of its main product categories. Whether it's the iPhone or the MacBook, the brand has earned legions of followers for its sleek, minimal design language and easy-to-use interface.
The latest creation from the brand is the Apple Vision Pro. Launched to mixed reviews and opinions, the mixed reality headset was billed as a new way to be productive, to relax and do all sorts of other things.
Now, the device looks set to gain a major upgrade in the coming months. That's according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, who suggests that the Vision Pro will gain Apple Intelligence features in a new update. Gurman is widely regarded as a top source for Apple news, often having the inside scoop with the company.
The report suggests that the VisionOS 2.4 update – which is expected to house these new features – has been targeted for an early April release. That means it could arrive in as little as six weeks.
It's a tantalising prospect. The brand's AI suite would bring features like writing tools, Genmoji and Image Playground to the device. Sure, it might not be the most exciting part of the overall Apple Intelligence offering, but it's a step in the right direction. The implementation also lays the groundwork for a larger AI feature-set in the future.
While the stable version is likely to be held until April, the report goes on to suggest that the beta version could be available "as soon as this week."
That means users looking to test out the features can get hands-on even sooner. Of course, the caveat there is that features may not be working flawlessly. Beta testing is designed to iron out the creases in new features and, as such, may not be without bugs and glitches.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
I tried Huawei's new affordable open-ear headphones for running – here's what I think
Huawei’s open-ear contender delivers comfort, durability, and smart sound – but is it the perfect fit?
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Spotify Music Pro will reportedly release this year – and here's how much it could cost
Spotify Hi-Fi is absolutely, definitely, really happening this year. Probably.
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
iPhone SE 4 and new iPad launch plans become more clear – other new Apple devices too
Industry expert Mark Gurman has clarified Apple's plans for its latest device refresh
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Samsung's Vision Pro rival to get a big boost from a clever Google acquisition
Google is buying HTC's XR division to work on Android XR – the driving force behind Project Moohan
By John McCann Published
-
24 hours with the Apple Vision Pro
I spent the day seeing the world through the eyes of the Apple Vision Pro
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
Apple Vision Pro could be used to attend live football from anywhere – one major club has already confirmed plans
Immersive football in your front room - yes please
By Chris Hall Published
-
Apple Vision Pro could learn a thing or two from PSVR2 when it comes to gaming
Craving proper gaming on the Apple Vision Pro? That could happen
By Chris Hall Published
-
Channel 4 launches a new app for the Apple Vision Pro headset
It's the first of its kind for the device
By Sam Cross Published
-
Apple Vision Pro 2 still on the cards, could come as soon as next year
The Vision Pro story is set to continue
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Apple's cheaper Vision Pro is still on the cards – but will it cut the mustard?
Rumours suggest a lesser build quality and removed features can be expected
By Sam Cross Published