Apple Vision Pro could get its biggest update since launch in a matter of weeks

Quick Summary The Apple Vision Pro could get a killer upgrade in the coming weeks. That sees the Apple Intelligence features come to the device.

If you're a fan of Apple, chances are you're actually a fan of one of its main product categories. Whether it's the iPhone or the MacBook, the brand has earned legions of followers for its sleek, minimal design language and easy-to-use interface.

The latest creation from the brand is the Apple Vision Pro. Launched to mixed reviews and opinions, the mixed reality headset was billed as a new way to be productive, to relax and do all sorts of other things.

Now, the device looks set to gain a major upgrade in the coming months. That's according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, who suggests that the Vision Pro will gain Apple Intelligence features in a new update. Gurman is widely regarded as a top source for Apple news, often having the inside scoop with the company.

The report suggests that the VisionOS 2.4 update – which is expected to house these new features – has been targeted for an early April release. That means it could arrive in as little as six weeks.

It's a tantalising prospect. The brand's AI suite would bring features like writing tools, Genmoji and Image Playground to the device. Sure, it might not be the most exciting part of the overall Apple Intelligence offering, but it's a step in the right direction. The implementation also lays the groundwork for a larger AI feature-set in the future.

While the stable version is likely to be held until April, the report goes on to suggest that the beta version could be available "as soon as this week."

That means users looking to test out the features can get hands-on even sooner. Of course, the caveat there is that features may not be working flawlessly. Beta testing is designed to iron out the creases in new features and, as such, may not be without bugs and glitches.