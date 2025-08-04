Ultimate gadget wishlist, in the latest issue of T3!
The new issue of T3 is here, and our ultimate gadget wishlist should satisfy the most demanding of tech enthusiast. We've collated a dream list of luxury purchases, from spectacular speakers to wonderful watches and everything else you can imagine, so now's the time to treat yourself (or a loved one…). Should your budget not stretch far enough, we've highlighted the top premium alternatives that offer tremendous value for money.
Plus, check out our last minute travel tech upgrades; discover the smallest gadgets around; and read our verdict on Nothing's Phone (3).
- Ultimate Gadget Wishlist – discover the world’s greatest tech, from luxury buys to affordable options, including spectacular speakers, cutting-edge cinema kit, and wonderful watches
- Hands-on with Samsung’s flagship foldable – the Galaxy Z Fold7 will convince you to join the fold…
- Last-minute travel upgrades – it’s not too late to power up your holiday packing!
- Nothing Phone (3) rated – Nothing’s premium phone joins the flagship party, but does it have what it takes to dance with Samsung and Apple?
- Fast chargers – the cars, bikes, scooters and battery-powered transport that offer electrifying performance
- Sony WH-1000XM6 on test – Sony’s new over-ear noise-cancelling headphones bring the fight to Bose
- The best Bluetooth speakers rated – from beach–ready to big and booming
- Super (down) size your tech – 24 small but mighty gadgets
And so much more!
