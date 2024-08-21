This 2024 Samsung 75-inch TV is under £1,000 right now at AO

When it comes to buying one of the best TVs on the market, most of us are remarkably simple beings. We want something big, with great picture quality and decent sound.

Of course, the caveat is that all of that rarely comes cheap. That is until now, as the good folks over at AO have discounted a 2024 QLED TV, making for a ridiculously good deal.

Right now, you can snag a 75-inch Samsung QLED TV for just £989 – saving over £200!

Samsung 75-inch QLED TV: was £1,199, now £989 at AO

Save over £200 on the Samsung DU8500 TV at AO. This QLED model is new for this year, and comes with a whopping 75-inch panel – perfect for ensuring you can see every little detail, and filling out larger spaces.

That's a whole lot of TV for the money. Of course, that whopping 75-inch panel is the headline grabber here, but there's plenty more to enjoy.

Inside, you'll find the Crystal Processor 4K. That offers faithful colour reproduction, bringing lifelike hues to your screen.

Audio quality is set up to match, too. Object Tracking Sound LITE is designed to offer a cinematic quality of sound, with realistic movement and volume changes.

What's more, Adaptive Sound automatically adjusts the volume for quiet passages. That means you won't need to constantly faff with the remote throughout dramatic scenes in your favourite shows and movies, fixing one of my biggest gripes with most models.

Gamers are also well catered to. The built-in Gaming Hub allows you to stream games directly from your console, making it more seamless than ever to start a new gaming session.

Of course, all of that comes to life via the panel. Offering 4K Ultra HD playback, this is designed to deliver crisp detail and sharp imagery. Whether you're looking to treat yourself to content from the best streaming services, or the latest AAA game, that's going to be a welcome addition.