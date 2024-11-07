The LG OLED TV I wish I owned just fell to its lowest-ever price on Amazon

When you start to do much research into the best TVs on the market, LG's range of OLED displays almost always comes up near the top of people's lists. That's true of our roundup of the very best TVs on the market, but in most cases we recommend people save some money by buying from the C range.
The top-end options are the LG G range, and they're often pretty prohibitively priced, which is why Black Friday month is such a key time. If you're looking for a new TV and have a decent budget, Amazon has just set live a deal that might make your whole month.
It's slashed the price of the fantastic LG OLED G4 in a range of screen sizes, including the coveted 65-inch option. It's down to just $2,296.99 instead of its full price of $3,399.99, which is the steepest discount we've been able to find on this OLED, well, ever. I picked up an LG C2 a couple of years ago on Black Friday, and it's been serving me brilliantly, but I'd absolutely love to upgrade to the G4 if that was remotely sensible.
Anyone wanting a slightly smaller display will find the 55-inch version of the LG G4 for an even more reasonable $1,796.99, so it's really open season on this excellent panel. Of course, reasonable pricing is in the eye of the beholder – these are still very premium TVs compared to many other options on the market, but you probably already know that by now.
Regardless of what size you choose, you can expect extremely high picture quality from your G4, with the incredibly deep inky blacks that OLEDs specialize in. Colors are as vibrant as you could possibly want, and LG's annual boost to the brightness of its OLED tech pays dividends, too. You can read our five-star LG G4 review to get more detail if you're still toying with the idea of picking one up.
Save over $1,100 with this staggering deal on the LG OLED G4, which slashes the price of this top-class TV by nearly a third. The 65-inch version is our top pick, but anyone looking to grab a 55-inch alternative will find a similarly excellent discount.
To underline how good we think this deal is, it's a top buy for not just those looking to upgrade their home cinema experience (for whom it'll be amazing) but also any gamers out there. LG was one of the first big TV makers to embrace 120Hz displays and gaming modes, and the G4 shows how that's evolved over time.
With a bunch of HDMI 2.1 ports to enable the best features, making for lower response times, high frame rates and more. That means if you're picking up a new PS5 Pro anytime around now, it would be an absolutely perfect pair with the new console.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
