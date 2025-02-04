TCL launches its first UK Google TVs, and they're extremely affordable

Quick Summary TCL has announced its first UK Google TV range, which features models from 43 to 75 inches. 85-inch alternatives are also coming soon. Prices start at just £299 and they are available to order now.

TCL has announced its first range of Google TVs for the UK market.

They aren't its first Google TVs per se, but it's the first time all of the models on offer have had the Google TV OS on board (previous models were Android TV). And, with prices starting at just £299 and sizes up to 85-inches, there's a TCL TV to suit every buyer and budget.

First up is the TCL P7K UK. It combines QLED and QD Mini-LED with TCL's AiPQ processor, and will be available in sizes up to 75-inches initially – an 85-inch model will launch later this year.

It's a particularly good option for gamers thanks to HDMI 2.1 with ALLM and VRR, plus there's Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, too. Prices for the P7K start at £319.

TCL 43P7K-UK: £319 at Amazon Starting at 43-inches, TCL's P7K-UK range includes Google TV and a 60Hz QLED panel (plus virtual 120Hz with the proprietary Game Accelerator tech). There's Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support too.

The flagships are the P8K and T8C models.

The P8K is a QD-Mini LED TV with a 144Hz refresh rate, TCL's Motion Clarity Pro for sports and action movies, and HDR Pro. There's FreeSync Premium and the firm's 288Hz Game Accelerator, and the 85-inch model adds Dolby Vision IQ for optimisation based on room lighting.

There's an included Onkyo 2.1 sound system and once again sizes up to 75 inches are available at launch with the 85-inch coming later this year. Prices for the TCL P8K start at £799.

The T8C has 4K HDR Pro, TCL's AiPQ Pro processor and HDMI 2.1 with 144Hz VRR.

Once again, the TV has TCL's 288Hz Game Accelerator feature for motion clarity in games. It has a bezel-less design and integrated Onkyo audio, and it'll be available in sizes from 55 to 75-inches with an 85-inch version later this year. Prices for the TCL T8C start at £799.

The cheapest new model here is the TCL V6C. It's an HVA display – essentially a more refined version of the VA panels we've seen in many affordable 4K TVs with wider viewing angles and better contrast. And once again, there's the AiPQ processor.

Specs include HDMI 2.1 with ALLM, VRR and a dedicated low-latency mode. You also get Dolby Atmos; Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG and HDR10+ support.

Prices start at £299 and the V6C will be available in sizes from 43 inches to 75 inches.

The new ranges are available to order now from retailers including Amazon, AO, Argos, Marks Electrical and Reliant.