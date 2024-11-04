Samsung's discounted 85-inch QLED 4K TV is my early Black Friday pick


There's a huge assortment of products on sale this month, with just about every retailer offering Black Friday deals on their selection. But if you're going to get a deal, you might as well make it on a big purchase. That's why this giant Samsung TV caught my eye.

You can get 75 inch TVs these days for under a grand these days if you're will to go for a more basic display, but to get an 85-inch screen takes a bit more cash. Many of these super-large screens will cost you more than five grand for a top spec model, which feels like a bit of a jump.

The Samsung QD80 isn't a top spec model, but it's not a basic model either. Here you get a QLED 4K display with motion Xcelerator technology to deliver 120Hz refresh rate as well as HDR+ and Dolby Atmos sound.

Now you can pick up the 55-inch version of this TV for £732 on Amazon right now, or the 75-inch version for £1498 – which is also a very good deal. However, the 85-inch one is still a little more. You can find this TV for £2199 from a range of locations but at John Lewis you can also save £200 on a Samsung Soundbar to go with it, plus free deliver and the five-year guarantee.

This TV has fallen as low as £1899 on Amazon in the past, so there's a chance it could drop back to this level in the future, however, this is still a decent saving.

Samsung 85-inch QLED HDR 4K
Samsung 85-inch QLED HDR 4K : was £2,399 now £2,199 at John Lewis

Save £200 on this 85-inch Samsung TV. This 4K QLED screen feature Dolby Atmos sound and 120Hz Motion Accelerator, making it ideal for gaming as well as TV.

Samsung 75-inch QLED HDR 4K
Samsung 75-inch QLED HDR 4K : was £2,499 now £1,498 at Amazon UK

Save 40% on the 75-inch version of this TV at Amazon. It's the same great screen with the 120Hz refresh and Dolby Atmos, and still an impressive size.

Samsung 55-inch QLED HDR 4K
Samsung 55-inch QLED HDR 4K : was £1,399 now £732.99 at Amazon UK

Save 48% on this 55-inch version. This size will suit most smaller living rooms and is a great price for this quality of TV.

