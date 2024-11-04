Samsung's discounted 85-inch QLED 4K TV is my early Black Friday pick

There's a huge assortment of products on sale this month, with just about every retailer offering Black Friday deals on their selection. But if you're going to get a deal, you might as well make it on a big purchase. That's why this giant Samsung TV caught my eye.
You can get 75 inch TVs these days for under a grand these days if you're will to go for a more basic display, but to get an 85-inch screen takes a bit more cash. Many of these super-large screens will cost you more than five grand for a top spec model, which feels like a bit of a jump.
The Samsung QD80 isn't a top spec model, but it's not a basic model either. Here you get a QLED 4K display with motion Xcelerator technology to deliver 120Hz refresh rate as well as HDR+ and Dolby Atmos sound.
Now you can pick up the 55-inch version of this TV for £732 on Amazon right now, or the 75-inch version for £1498 – which is also a very good deal. However, the 85-inch one is still a little more. You can find this TV for £2199 from a range of locations but at John Lewis you can also save £200 on a Samsung Soundbar to go with it, plus free deliver and the five-year guarantee.
This TV has fallen as low as £1899 on Amazon in the past, so there's a chance it could drop back to this level in the future, however, this is still a decent saving.
Save £200 on this 85-inch Samsung TV. This 4K QLED screen feature Dolby Atmos sound and 120Hz Motion Accelerator, making it ideal for gaming as well as TV.
Save 40% on the 75-inch version of this TV at Amazon. It's the same great screen with the 120Hz refresh and Dolby Atmos, and still an impressive size.
Save 48% on this 55-inch version. This size will suit most smaller living rooms and is a great price for this quality of TV.
As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.
