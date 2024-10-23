Nvidia Shield TV gets a surprise free upgrade with a bunch of improvements

Quick Summary
The Shield TV and Shield TV Pro may be long in the tooth these days, but they are still very capable media streamers.
And now they've received a new update that enhances and fixes a few of the features.
Nvidia's current Android TV streamers have been around for five years now, yet still remain among the best streaming devices on the market.
That's testament to the hardware inside the Nvidia Shield TV Pro and standard Shield TV, which was arguably overpowered on their 2019 launch, but continues to be on a par with today's peers.
The only issue has been a seeming lack of focus by Nvidia itself, at least in recent times. The set-top-box and dongle have been largely left without any significant updates in around a year. But no longer.
A surprise update has arrived with a number of key improvements – ensuring your existing Shield TV device runs at its best. It includes enhancements and fixes to a number of issues experienced by Shield TV owners over the year, with frame rate matching perhaps being the most visible.
Here's the entire list of changes made with the hotfix 33.2.0.252:
- Match Frame Rate (beta) enhancement
- Resolves issue with SHIELD drive filling up
- Fixes the issue of No audio heard when headset is connected to controller and DAP is on
- Resolves issue of Geforce now crash after launch
- Ability to clear HDMI 1.4 flag via factory reset
- Fixed video distortion on "RGB 8-bit Rec.709" display mode
- Resolved USB HDD/Flash drive showing corrupted after hotplug
- NAS folder info shows 0 B and not the actual capacity
- Mounted storages aren't listed after upgrade
- Fixes occasional crashes in DRM apps
Some Shield TV devices might not have received the upgrade yet, but it's seemingly in the process of rolling out globally. Our own Nvidia Shield TV Pro is still on version 9.1.1 (33.2.0.157), for example.
You can check whether you've received the latest hotfix by heading to Settings > Device Preferences > About > System upgrade > Check for upgrade.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Nvidia's devices currently run Android 11, but there's no word yet on whether they will get a complete upgrade to Android 12 for TV, which was released for other platforms earlier this year. It'd be tricky to simply switch over as there are Nvidia-specific technologies available on Shield TV devices, including system-wide AI upscaling for a number of the video apps.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
9 best Creed fragrances for men 2024: timeless scents to make a lasting impression
Creed is the ultimate destination for luxury fragrances
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Netflix's Squid Game: America is no longer a remake, it's a whole new show
David Fincher's take on Squid Game will be a spin-off, says expert
By Rik Henderson Published
-
All games could look this good one day – and it'll happen sooner than you think
Nvidia is providing the development tools for AI-powered, photo-realistic human characters
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Xbox and Nvidia could turn your console into a high-end PC gaming rig capable of playing 1,000s more games
Your Xbox Series X or Series S could be transformed
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Nvidia GeForce Now gets a free upgrade that makes a big difference to gameplay
Latency and frame rates get a huge boost
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Nvidia GeForce Now to get free upgrade that will leave many undecided
Not all updates are appreciated
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Nvidia GeForce Now free upgrade should settle the argument about cloud gaming forever
New technologies coming to reduce latency even further for super smooth gaming
By Rik Henderson Published
-
How to watch Nvidia's CES 2024 press conference and everything you need to know
Nvidia promises some consumer electronics announcements during its CES 2024 press event
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 suddenly looks like an even more appealing GPU
Pre-launch benchmarks demonstrate that this new RTX is seriously speedy
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
New Nvidia RTX graphics cards get elite performance upgrade
Here's a great reason to buy into the Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series
By Robert Jones Published