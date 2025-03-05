LG TVs just got a major free streaming upgrade for all

Quick Summary LG Channels, available on webOS, is to expand – offering more free streaming content for LG customers. LG 1 Spotlight, which will show US scripted drama 24/7, both live and on-demand, is available from 5 March. LG 1 Film, due out in April, will bring movies 24/7 too.

LG's TVs have long been considered among the best TVs on the market – it's been the number one OLED TV seller for 12 years consecutively – and the company's offering has only gone from good to great in recent years.

For LG TV customers the offering has only further improved, too. In addition to new LG TVs offering five years of webOS software updates, bringing new feature upgrades, last year I wrote about how LG Channels had also expanded to bring more free streaming content in the form of LG 1.

Today, LG Channels is further expanding, adding LG 1 Spotlight – available from 5 March 2025 – to bring US scripted drama boxsets, including Law & Order, on both a 24/7 live basis and via on-demand.

There's more to come, too, with LG 1 Film due in April and bringing movies "all day, every day". That will join the already in excess of 100 channels available in the UK – LG Channels is global, though, with 29 countries serviced by the offering – and this will only continue to grow.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

LG will also be adding DriveTribe – Richard Hammond's high-end car channel – with some exclusive content specifically for its LG Channels outlet.

As LG Channels is integrated into LG's webOS platform, it all comes pre-installed for ease of use. There's nothing to pay, with ads covering the costs.

At present LG Channels offers Full HD (1080p) content, but the plan is to offer 4K resolution eventually. At a behind-closed-doors LG OLED G5 preview, the comment was this is being "worked on" and "shouldn’t be too long” away.

However, the 2025 LG OLED line-up may have a couple of different hurdles to overcome. As the TVs will no longer use Freely on the platform, there won't be integrated BBC iPlayer – until that technical integration occurs. It should, I'm told, as there's "a commercial agreement to have all apps," including access to BBC.