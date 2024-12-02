Last chance to get Sky TV, Netflix and Sky Stream for under £20

There are some great last minute Sky package deals you really shouldn't miss

Sky Stream remote
(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)
Rik Henderson
By
published
in Deals

As the remaining hours of Cyber Monday tick down, we're continuing to hunt for the best deals you really shouldn't miss.

For me, that includes the amazing deals on Sky TV you can still get. They'll be available tomorrow too, but then that's it – you won't be able to sign up for arguably the best paid TV service in the UK for these bargain prices after then.

You can get yourself either a Sky Stream or Sky Glass TV, plus an entertainment package including Sky TV channels, on demand streaming, and Netflix from just £19 per month. That's a bonkers price when you think of it.

You don't even have to have a satellite dish installed as it's all delivered over your home broadband.

So here are a few of my favourite offers on Sky TV right now, but remember – they won't be available for long.

Sky Entertainment with Netflix
Sky Entertainment with Netflix: was £28 now £19 at sky.com

You get a Sky Stream Puck, over 50 Sky TV channels and Netflix Standard with Ads on a 24-month contract for this monthly price. Alternatively, you can opt for a 31 day rolling contract for just £3 more per month.

View Deal
Sky Entertainment with Netflix
Sky Entertainment with Netflix: was £46 now £39 at sky.com

As well as the Sky Stream, Entertainment and Netflix (as above) you also get all of the Sky Sports channels for this monthly price. It too is on a 24-month contract.

View Deal
Sky Glass 65-inch 4K UHD TV + Sky TV, Netflix
Sky Glass 65-inch 4K UHD TV + Sky TV, Netflix: £43 at sky.com

If you want to upgrade your kit, the 65-inch Sky Glass TV is available from £24 per month, with the Sky TV and Netflix package an extra £19. Other screen sizes are available too.

View Deal

As well as the above, there are also deals on individual add-ons when choosing your Sky package. For example, you can include Sky Cinema for an extra £10 per month (usually £13). Even TNT Sports (Sky's rival) has a discount of £2 per month.

And you can upgrade your Netflix subscription too, up to Netflix Premium for an extra £11 per month, which will include 4K HDR streaming.

The one thing I advise though is you need to consider how fast and stable your broadband package is when choosing an internet TV service. Thankfully, Sky has its own broadband on offer too.

Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸