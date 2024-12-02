Last chance to get Sky TV, Netflix and Sky Stream for under £20

As the remaining hours of Cyber Monday tick down, we're continuing to hunt for the best deals you really shouldn't miss.

For me, that includes the amazing deals on Sky TV you can still get. They'll be available tomorrow too, but then that's it – you won't be able to sign up for arguably the best paid TV service in the UK for these bargain prices after then.

You can get yourself either a Sky Stream or Sky Glass TV, plus an entertainment package including Sky TV channels, on demand streaming, and Netflix from just £19 per month. That's a bonkers price when you think of it.

You don't even have to have a satellite dish installed as it's all delivered over your home broadband.

So here are a few of my favourite offers on Sky TV right now, but remember – they won't be available for long.

Sky Entertainment with Netflix: was £28 now £19 at sky.com You get a Sky Stream Puck, over 50 Sky TV channels and Netflix Standard with Ads on a 24-month contract for this monthly price. Alternatively, you can opt for a 31 day rolling contract for just £3 more per month.

As well as the above, there are also deals on individual add-ons when choosing your Sky package. For example, you can include Sky Cinema for an extra £10 per month (usually £13). Even TNT Sports (Sky's rival) has a discount of £2 per month.

And you can upgrade your Netflix subscription too, up to Netflix Premium for an extra £11 per month, which will include 4K HDR streaming.

The one thing I advise though is you need to consider how fast and stable your broadband package is when choosing an internet TV service. Thankfully, Sky has its own broadband on offer too.