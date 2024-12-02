Last chance to get Sky TV, Netflix and Sky Stream for under £20

As the remaining hours of Cyber Monday tick down, we're continuing to hunt for the best deals you really shouldn't miss.
For me, that includes the amazing deals on Sky TV you can still get. They'll be available tomorrow too, but then that's it – you won't be able to sign up for arguably the best paid TV service in the UK for these bargain prices after then.
You can get yourself either a Sky Stream or Sky Glass TV, plus an entertainment package including Sky TV channels, on demand streaming, and Netflix from just £19 per month. That's a bonkers price when you think of it.
You don't even have to have a satellite dish installed as it's all delivered over your home broadband.
So here are a few of my favourite offers on Sky TV right now, but remember – they won't be available for long.
You get a Sky Stream Puck, over 50 Sky TV channels and Netflix Standard with Ads on a 24-month contract for this monthly price. Alternatively, you can opt for a 31 day rolling contract for just £3 more per month.
As well as the Sky Stream, Entertainment and Netflix (as above) you also get all of the Sky Sports channels for this monthly price. It too is on a 24-month contract.
If you want to upgrade your kit, the 65-inch Sky Glass TV is available from £24 per month, with the Sky TV and Netflix package an extra £19. Other screen sizes are available too.
As well as the above, there are also deals on individual add-ons when choosing your Sky package. For example, you can include Sky Cinema for an extra £10 per month (usually £13). Even TNT Sports (Sky's rival) has a discount of £2 per month.
And you can upgrade your Netflix subscription too, up to Netflix Premium for an extra £11 per month, which will include 4K HDR streaming.
The one thing I advise though is you need to consider how fast and stable your broadband package is when choosing an internet TV service. Thankfully, Sky has its own broadband on offer too.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
Tonal’s all-in-one home gym has $1000 off, but it's for a limited time only
Who needs the gym when you can have this smart home set-up instead?
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
This 77-inch LG OLED TV is suddenly even cheaper than its Black Friday price – but only for a few hours
Save an extra $300 on the already heavily-discounted LG OLED C3, but you need to be quick
By Rik Henderson Published
-
This 77-inch LG OLED TV is suddenly even cheaper than its Black Friday price – but only for a few hours
Save an extra $300 on the already heavily-discounted LG OLED C3, but you need to be quick
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Quick! The best Bluetooth speaker won't stay at this Cyber Monday discount price for long
Bang & Olufsen's stellar speaker gets a deal
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
The smart Christmas lights I've wanted for years just dropped to their lowest-ever price
These are a great buy right now
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
This monster 77-inch Samsung OLED TV is less than half price for Cyber Monday – that's crazy!
You can get $1,700 off the Samsung Class S84D OLED at Best Buy right now
By Rik Henderson Published
-
I love this mini retro games console and this big deal makes it the ideal Christmas present
The NeoGeo Mini is a superb buy with £15 off – comes with 40 games and its own screen
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Huge 65-inch LG OLED TV deal drops to lowest-ever price in Amazon deal
You won't find OLED tech this good for a lower price
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Is there a DJI Neo drone deal on Black Friday? Here's what I found
The brand's top-selling dinky drone might not be any cheaper for Black Friday, but there are a ton of exciting DJI offers to choose from
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Microsoft's 5-star Surface with keyboard is Best Buy's killer deal
Best buy it at Best Buy!
By David Nield Published