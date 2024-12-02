Forget LG OLED, this last-minute Sony TV deal is a Cyber Monday dream

With the Black Friday long weekend of sales coming to an imminent close, it's the best Cyber Monday last-minute deals that are to be considered – especially if you're looking to buy one of the best TVs. I've been tracking many sets in my best TVs live blog for Cyber Monday – and this Sony OLED is a stand-out option.

See the Sony A80L OLED TV deal here

Indeed, at this price it could be good enough for you to forget about LG's OLED offerings – despite very good deals, including a stonking 77-inch OLED B4 offer – because the Sony A80L is easily comparable and certainly sounds better than LG's range straight out of the box.

Sony A80L OLED TV 55-inch: was £1,899 now £1,034.10 at Amazon This beautifully managed OLED panel delivers great sound direct from the panel itself (quite literally – as Sony uses actuators in the screen itself), the A80L is a 5-star premium OLED TV – except now its price tag is altogether less thanks to this massive last-minute deal.

Netting the full 5-stars in our review, the Sony A80L delivers impeccable picture quality and impressive sound. Despite being over a year since its release, however, this OLED TV is still very much a part of Sony's current TV range – so don't consider it a compromise.

Delivering some of "the most insightful, composed and dynamic pictures around," as per our review, the Sony A80L may be a step-down model in Sony's OLED range (there's the Award-winning A95L above it), but it really doesn't feel like a massive step-down in quality.

Of all the Cyber Monday deals out there, if you're serious about getting an OLED, but also serious about not overspending by crazy levels, then this A80L deal is very well-balanced indeed. And if the 55-inch model isn't quite big enough for your needs, then the 65-inch version is on sale too:

As OLED panels deliver per-pixel illumination, unlike LED-backlit panels, that means no light bleed, so blacks can maintain true deepness while whites can be punchy by contrast. That makes for very dynamic picture quality, whether watching movies or playing games – although with only two HDMI 2.1 ports you'll need to pick wisely what you plug in where to get the full 4K/120Hz experience.

One of our main criticisms of the A80L was that its price could be an off-put given the strength of the competition. Now there's no such criticism to be had! Third-party site CamelCamelCamel confirms it's never been cheaper, too, as you can see from the descending graph – which has tumbled through the Black Friday sales, making Cyber Monday the best last-minute deal.