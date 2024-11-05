Early Black Friday deal sees price of massive 75-inch TV slashed

With November now in full swing, a barrage of early Black Friday deals are already coming on thick and fast. These events can get crazy quickly, with staggering discounts on a wide range of products.
With that being said, top tech with a tasty saving is the cornerstone of a Black Friday sale. Gone are the days when you had to fight for your spot at the front of the queue in person, too.
These days, you can sort your shopping from the safety of your own home, then put your feet up and wait to have it delivered. That's exactly what we get with this killer 75-inch Hisense TV deal – now $500 off at Amazon!
Hisense 75U7N ULED TV: was $1,397.99, now $897.99 at Amazon
Save a cool $500 on this massive 75-inch Hisense TV at Amazon. That's a killer saving, and snags you a massive 75-inch ULED panel for less than $900. It's a perfect large panel for gamers, too, with up to 144Hz refresh rate on offer.
That's a stellar deal. You'll find a wide array of top specs on offer here, making this a perfect pick for most people.
Of course, that kicks of with the massive 75-inch panel. That uses QLED technology for vivid colours and seriously impressive resolution. It's also makes use of full array local dimming, to help ensure you get crisp contrast.
That's also capable of up to 144Hz refresh rate via the built-in Game Mode Pro. That's going to be music to the ears of gamers, who can enjoy impeccable-looking games.
Users will also get to enjoy Hi-View Engine Pro. That's an AI enhancement engine, which upscales your content to 4k and enhances the colours.
It's not just a good looking panel, either. Dolby Atmos certification also ensures it will sound great to boot. That's a 2.1 channel system, delivered via a three-speaker setup which includes a built-in subwoofer.
Snagging a panel of this size for less than $900 is a big deal on its own. That's no mean feat, as large displays like this often cost more simply due to the materials required to manufacture them. When you consider the sheer quality of the spec sheet on offer this is a certified bargain and a total no-brainer.
