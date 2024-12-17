Apple TV+ brings a comedy classic back from the dead, just in time for Christmas

Quick Summary Apple has released a Christmas special of Carpool Karaoke featuring Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and Chappell Roan. The hour-long special sees Zane Lowe take the driver's seat and visit three cities to sing Christmas carols and other songs with the pop stars.

There are some great shows on Apple TV+, from Ted Lasso to Severance, but there's one show in particular that has returned to the streaming platform just in time for Christmas with its first Christmas special.

Carpool Karaoke started as a segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden, but it later developed into its own series – Carpool Karaoke: The Series – and it saw five seasons, with the last one having been released in December 2022.

A Carpool Karaoke Christmas — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

It started on Apple Music before moving to Apple TV+, so if you were a fan, it won't come as a huge shock to you that the platforms you'll find the Christmas special are Apple TV+ and Apple Music.

The hour-long show features Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and Chappell Roan – three of the biggest names in pop, so it's not short of stars. The one minute 17 second trailer for the special sees Corden open the show, but hand the keys over to Zane Lowe.

Lowe is no stranger to Apple Music having been the headline host for the Apple Music 1 radio show since it launched in 2015, and he's also heading up one of the new radio stations Apple recently launched on the music streaming platform.

He visits three cities in the Christmas special – Los Angeles, Tokyo and Springfield – with the three popstars each singing along to Christmas classics like Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas and Wham!’s Last Christmas, as well as their own songs.

Lady Gaga's Die with a Smile, Dua Lipa's Houdini and Chappell Roan’s Good Luck, Babe all feature, along with a special version of Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town with Lowe and Gaga.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The full version of A Carpool Karaoke Christmas is now available to watch across multiple streaming devices if you have an Apple TV+ or Apple Music subscription.