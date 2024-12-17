Apple TV+ brings a comedy classic back from the dead, just in time for Christmas

Quick Summary
Apple has released a Christmas special of Carpool Karaoke featuring Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and Chappell Roan.
The hour-long special sees Zane Lowe take the driver's seat and visit three cities to sing Christmas carols and other songs with the pop stars.
There are some great shows on Apple TV+, from Ted Lasso to Severance, but there's one show in particular that has returned to the streaming platform just in time for Christmas with its first Christmas special.
Carpool Karaoke started as a segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden, but it later developed into its own series – Carpool Karaoke: The Series – and it saw five seasons, with the last one having been released in December 2022.
It started on Apple Music before moving to Apple TV+, so if you were a fan, it won't come as a huge shock to you that the platforms you'll find the Christmas special are Apple TV+ and Apple Music.
The hour-long show features Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and Chappell Roan – three of the biggest names in pop, so it's not short of stars. The one minute 17 second trailer for the special sees Corden open the show, but hand the keys over to Zane Lowe.
Lowe is no stranger to Apple Music having been the headline host for the Apple Music 1 radio show since it launched in 2015, and he's also heading up one of the new radio stations Apple recently launched on the music streaming platform.
He visits three cities in the Christmas special – Los Angeles, Tokyo and Springfield – with the three popstars each singing along to Christmas classics like Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas and Wham!’s Last Christmas, as well as their own songs.
Lady Gaga's Die with a Smile, Dua Lipa's Houdini and Chappell Roan’s Good Luck, Babe all feature, along with a special version of Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town with Lowe and Gaga.
The full version of A Carpool Karaoke Christmas is now available to watch across multiple streaming devices if you have an Apple TV+ or Apple Music subscription.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
