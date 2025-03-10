These special edition Ray-Ban Meta Glasses are straight off the catwalk and have a price to match
The Ray-Ban Meta x Coperni Glasses are sleek and sophisticated, yet considerably more costly than a normal pair
Quick Summary
Ray-Ban and Meta have teamed with Parisian fashion house Coperni to create a new limited edition pair of smart glasses.
There are just 3,600 pairs of the Ray-Ban Meta x Coperni Glasses available worldwide, and they're priced at $549.
As we predicted a couple of days ago, Meta and Ray-Ban have launched a fashion-focused pair of their smart glasses.
As expected, they cost more than the standard model and are limited edition. If you want a pair you'll need to move fast, with only 3,600 pairs available worldwide.
The Ray-Ban Meta x Coperni Glasses have been released to mark Paris Fashion Week, and have been designed in collaboration with the renowned French fashion house.
The glasses were a key part of Coperni's Fall Winter 25 show, which was themed around digital community and included a 200-person, 24-hour LAN party. They were also used to record the catwalk from the models' perspective in order to show off their hands-free recording capabilities.
Ray-Ban Meta x Coperni Glasses: key features and pricing
We'd speculated that the new specs might be based on a different design than the current models, but no – the limited edition smart glasses are based on Ray-Ban's popular Wayfarer frames. They're in transparent black with grey mirrored lenses and sport the Coperni logo on the arms.
Specifications-wise, they're standard Ray-Ban Meta Glasses with the same hardware and software, and as with the standard models. US and Canadian buyers can use them with the Early Access programme to test out live AI and translation features.
The Ray-Ban Meta x Coperni Glasses are available from today, 10 March, from Meta.com, Ray-Ban and Coperni. They're priced at $549 / £519 / A$859.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
That's a considerable premium over the standard Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer, which is currently retailing for around £279 in the UK. If you're not a dedicated follower of fashion, the standard version may be the smarter set of smart glasses to buy.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Google Maps design update finally comes to iPhone after Android owners have enjoyed it for months
It should make one-handed use much easier
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Bowers & Wilkins to make McLaren F1 audio products
Its ongoing brand partnership with McLaren has been extended, with new audio products to tie-in with the F1 team
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
New Ray-Ban Meta Glasses inbound, but expected to sell out fast
Ray-Ban's teasing new limited edition smart specs, and they're more limited edition than usual
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Using the Ray-Ban Meta Headliner has me convinced that smart glasses are the future
Wearing Ray-Ban Meta’s latest smart glasses was a revelation and makes regular glasses feel like a waste of time
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
The next Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses could get a significant feature upgrade
This would be a much more interesting product
By Sam Cross Published
-
Ray-Ban Meta glasses get their biggest free update yet
Ray-Ban's bringing Live AI to your eyeballs and can name that tune too
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are getting a whole lot smarter soon
Meta set to add new AI features through numerous updates
By Rik Henderson Published
-
We could see new Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses soon
Meta and EssilorLuxottica have extended their partnership, allowing for future collaborations
By Britta O'Boyle Published