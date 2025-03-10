These special edition Ray-Ban Meta Glasses are straight off the catwalk and have a price to match

Quick Summary Ray-Ban and Meta have teamed with Parisian fashion house Coperni to create a new limited edition pair of smart glasses. There are just 3,600 pairs of the Ray-Ban Meta x Coperni Glasses available worldwide, and they're priced at $549.

As we predicted a couple of days ago, Meta and Ray-Ban have launched a fashion-focused pair of their smart glasses.

As expected, they cost more than the standard model and are limited edition. If you want a pair you'll need to move fast, with only 3,600 pairs available worldwide.

The Ray-Ban Meta x Coperni Glasses have been released to mark Paris Fashion Week, and have been designed in collaboration with the renowned French fashion house.

The glasses were a key part of Coperni's Fall Winter 25 show, which was themed around digital community and included a 200-person, 24-hour LAN party. They were also used to record the catwalk from the models' perspective in order to show off their hands-free recording capabilities.

(Image credit: Meta / Ray-Ban)

Ray-Ban Meta x Coperni Glasses: key features and pricing

We'd speculated that the new specs might be based on a different design than the current models, but no – the limited edition smart glasses are based on Ray-Ban's popular Wayfarer frames. They're in transparent black with grey mirrored lenses and sport the Coperni logo on the arms.

Specifications-wise, they're standard Ray-Ban Meta Glasses with the same hardware and software, and as with the standard models. US and Canadian buyers can use them with the Early Access programme to test out live AI and translation features.

The Ray-Ban Meta x Coperni Glasses are available from today, 10 March, from Meta.com, Ray-Ban and Coperni. They're priced at $549 / £519 / A$859.

That's a considerable premium over the standard Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer, which is currently retailing for around £279 in the UK. If you're not a dedicated follower of fashion, the standard version may be the smarter set of smart glasses to buy.