New Ray-Ban Meta Glasses inbound, but expected to sell out fast

Quick Summary Meta has posted a teaser image of a brand new pair of Ray-Ban Meta Glasses.\ They'll arrive "straight from the runway" this month in a very limited edition.

Ray-Ban and Meta have teased brand new limited edition Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, which'll launch later this month. The bad news is that they may be harder to get than before, with a run of just 3,600 pairs compared to its last limited run of 7,500. The price could be higher too.

According to a marketing post on Meta's dedicated site, the new edition is "an exciting collaboration" that comes "straight from the runway". That's as much information as the companies are willing to disclose right now.

The only other detail is the teaser image, shown above, that makes it clear the new design will be transparent. It shows a close-up of the outside hinge with the Ray-Ban logo and the hardware visible beneath.

What to expect from the limited edition Ray-Ban Meta glasses in 2025

It's mostly speculation so far. The last limited edition used the iconic Wayfarer design, but we could be getting something different this time around.

Ray-Ban just launched a collaboration with A$AP Rocky at Milan Fashion Week featuring a more exaggerated version of the Wayfarer as well as some wilder designs. And given that these will be coming "straight from the runway", it suggests we're going to see something focused more on fashion than function this time around.

The 3,600 production number isn't official just yet, but is based on the sole promo image shared by Meta. This shows a numbering scheme from "0001/3600". We don't know the release date yet neither – all Meta has offered is a promotional bit on its website with a "notify me" form.

It's safe to predict that whatever is launched, it'll cost more. The previous limited edition model was about $100 / £100 / AU$200 more than the standard version, and I'd expect the new version to be priced the same or more. That's fashion for you.