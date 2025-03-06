New Ray-Ban Meta Glasses inbound, but expected to sell out fast
Ray-Ban's teasing new limited edition smart specs, and they're more limited edition than usual
Quick Summary
Meta has posted a teaser image of a brand new pair of Ray-Ban Meta Glasses.\
They'll arrive "straight from the runway" this month in a very limited edition.
Ray-Ban and Meta have teased brand new limited edition Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, which'll launch later this month. The bad news is that they may be harder to get than before, with a run of just 3,600 pairs compared to its last limited run of 7,500. The price could be higher too.
According to a marketing post on Meta's dedicated site, the new edition is "an exciting collaboration" that comes "straight from the runway". That's as much information as the companies are willing to disclose right now.
The only other detail is the teaser image, shown above, that makes it clear the new design will be transparent. It shows a close-up of the outside hinge with the Ray-Ban logo and the hardware visible beneath.
What to expect from the limited edition Ray-Ban Meta glasses in 2025
It's mostly speculation so far. The last limited edition used the iconic Wayfarer design, but we could be getting something different this time around.
Ray-Ban just launched a collaboration with A$AP Rocky at Milan Fashion Week featuring a more exaggerated version of the Wayfarer as well as some wilder designs. And given that these will be coming "straight from the runway", it suggests we're going to see something focused more on fashion than function this time around.
The 3,600 production number isn't official just yet, but is based on the sole promo image shared by Meta. This shows a numbering scheme from "0001/3600". We don't know the release date yet neither – all Meta has offered is a promotional bit on its website with a "notify me" form.
It's safe to predict that whatever is launched, it'll cost more. The previous limited edition model was about $100 / £100 / AU$200 more than the standard version, and I'd expect the new version to be priced the same or more. That's fashion for you.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
