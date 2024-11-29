The best gift for Apple lovers is just £59.99 from an unlikely source

While the best Black Friday deals offer top bargains on products you might fancy for yourself, they're also a great way to shop for gifts. With the Christmas period fast approaching, these deals offer a great way to get presents for your loved ones without busting the bank.
That's exactly what we have here. If you've got an Apple fan in your life, you'll know how tough it can be to buy for them. The products themselves are often too expensive to gift, and even the official accessories can be pushing it.
Fortunately, the ultimate gift for Apple fans is here – the Anker wireless charging stand. Right now, Selfridges is offering it for just £59.99 – that's a saving of £30.
This is a killer deal, which will help to keep your tech charging in check. £59.99 is a great price – it's a perfect gift for the Apple fans in your life.
Check Prices: Amazon £59.99
It's a great product for any Apple lovers in your life. The stand offers a three-in-one solution for keeping your gadgets charged, meaning users can top up their iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods all at once.
The base is a wireless charging pad, with a spot on the front to sit one device one. That's topped with a bar with a watch charger on one side, and a MagSafe phone mount on the other.
That's a really clever solution. Not only is it a much sleeker way to keep all of your devices in one place, it saves on wall sockets needed, too. The whole thing is powered by a single plug and cable, meaning you won't have the mess of wires to contend with. It's a perfect pick for those who enjoy a more minimal decor within their home.
Oh, and don't panic if you'd prefer to buy from somewhere else. This great deal is also being mirrored at Amazon, which will be handy if the deal sells out at Selfridges first. Wherever you choose to shop, this is a bargain pick.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
-
-
I’m a fitness writer, and my favourite Fitbit is less than $100 for Black Friday
The Charge 6 is a brilliant hybrid fitness tracker
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Forget Black Friday – R.A.D has dropped its new shiny workout shoe, and it’s their best colourway yet
It’s bold, it’s beautiful and it’s shiny!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Buying software or a subscription this Black Friday? Put it in your calendar or you might regret it
Deals are brilliant, but watch out for automatic, full price renewals
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Samsung's 5-star style TV has fallen to a record-low price – it's my dream deal
The Frame doubles up as a piece of artwork when you aren't using it
By Yasmine Crossland Published
-
LG's 5-star OLED TV is now at its lowest-ever price on Amazon
This is an amazing deal for an exceptional TV
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
This hidden Atari retro games console deal is the best I've seen – and it's from an unlikely source
The Atari GameStation Pro includes more than 200 classic games
By Rik Henderson Published
-
The best gaming headset I've ever used hits lowest-ever price for Black Friday
This SteelSeries headset will elevate your gaming
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
This is not a typo: Walmart is selling the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) for only $149 on Black Friday
With essential features, robust design, and seamless Apple integration, this is the perfect time to grab a premium smartwatch for less
By Matt Kollat Published
-
The best 5-star device I've reviewed this year just got a surprise Black Friday deal
The newest Kindle Paperwhite is a must-have
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Sonos' premium soundbar just hit its lowest-ever price in 5-star deal
Top-tier sound doesn't have to cost top dollar
By David Nield Published