The best gift for Apple lovers is just £59.99 from an unlikely source

While the best Black Friday deals offer top bargains on products you might fancy for yourself, they're also a great way to shop for gifts. With the Christmas period fast approaching, these deals offer a great way to get presents for your loved ones without busting the bank.

That's exactly what we have here. If you've got an Apple fan in your life, you'll know how tough it can be to buy for them. The products themselves are often too expensive to gift, and even the official accessories can be pushing it.

Fortunately, the ultimate gift for Apple fans is here – the Anker wireless charging stand. Right now, Selfridges is offering it for just £59.99 – that's a saving of £30.

It's a great product for any Apple lovers in your life. The stand offers a three-in-one solution for keeping your gadgets charged, meaning users can top up their iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods all at once.

The base is a wireless charging pad, with a spot on the front to sit one device one. That's topped with a bar with a watch charger on one side, and a MagSafe phone mount on the other.

That's a really clever solution. Not only is it a much sleeker way to keep all of your devices in one place, it saves on wall sockets needed, too. The whole thing is powered by a single plug and cable, meaning you won't have the mess of wires to contend with. It's a perfect pick for those who enjoy a more minimal decor within their home.

Oh, and don't panic if you'd prefer to buy from somewhere else. This great deal is also being mirrored at Amazon, which will be handy if the deal sells out at Selfridges first. Wherever you choose to shop, this is a bargain pick.