Audio Pro's A28 speaker system gets the glow up it deserves

Quick Summary Audio Pro's A28 speakers are now available in a walnut veneer as well as the previous black and white options. The speakers include wireless streaming and have multiroom capability. They are pitched as soundbar alternatives.

Audio Pro's excellent A28 speaker system has a very impressive specification, but the colour choices have been rather minimalist to date. You could have them in black or white – that's it.

Now there's a more natural option though, that makes them look, well, more natural. And if like me you really like the look of 60s and 70s hi-fi systems, I think you'll like the look of these too.

The new colour option is a walnut veneer, which has been purposely chosen to appeal to Hi-Fi veterans and younger audio enthusiasts who prefer a more retro style: “Those of us who have been in the industry for a long time often think of wood veneer as something of the past – a design style that you might associate with the 1960s and 70s. But to a generation that has no previous experience of this era, this style may seem new and exciting," explained Audio Pro's Jens Henriksen.

There's certainly nothing old-fashioned about what's inside.

(Image credit: Audio Pro)

Audio Pro A28 speakers: key specifications and pricing

The A28 speaker range originally launched in 2022 and was pitched as a soundbar alternative. However, the stereo speakers deliver a wider soundstage than a compact soundbar can deliver.

They're punchy, with a 2 x 75W power output, and have a frequency response of 45Hz to 20kHz. Each speaker consists of a 4.5-inch woofer and a 1-inch textile dome tweeter. There are bass reflex ports for extra thump, and also a subwoofer out for a separate bass solution.

The system has HDMI ARC, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, as well as optical and RCA inputs, and the speakers work with three different multi-room platforms – Google Cast, AirPlay 2 and Audio Pro's own system (which works with the five-star C20, for example).

They also feature support for Tidal Connect, Spotify Connect, Qobuz, Deezer, Amazon Music, TuneIn Radio and vTuner.

The Audio Pro A28 speakers will be available in three colour options from the end of February and have an RRP of £580 / $650 / about AU$1,155.