This Apple Watch cable can also charge your iPhone or even a Samsung Galaxy S25

This interesting cable from Nomad is perfect for Apple fans who travel

Nomad Universal Cable for Apple Watch
(Image credit: Nomad)
Britta O'Boyle
By
published
in News

Nomad has launched a Universal Cable for Apple Watch that can charge your smartwatch and any other USB-C device.

It has a built-in Apple Watch charging puck, along with USB-C connectors, and it is 1.5m long.

Technology is great but it all needs charging at some point and unfortunately, not everything is charged the same way. You might have a smartwatch that uses a proprietary puck, a smartphone that uses USB-C, and a smart ring that also has its own charging dock.

When you're at home, it's not such a problem as you'll probably have all the charging elements you need set up. But if you're out and about, having to bring more than one cable with you is a pain.

There's nothing you can do about a smart ring at the moment, but if you have an Apple Watch and an iPhone, or even an Apple Watch and any other device that charges via USB-C, then there's a new cable in town that might get you excited.

Nomad Universal Cable For Apple Watch

(Image credit: Nomad)

What's does the new Nomad cable offer?

Nomad – which makes a range of superb accessories for phones, tablets and watches – has launched its Universal Cable for Apple Watch. It has a built-in Watch charging puck along with USB-C connectors, so you can charge your smartwatch, as well as your iPhone (15 or later), AirPods, MacBook or even an Android device.

The single cable is built with double-braided Kevlar reinforcement and electroplated metal connectors, and it has an integrated cable tie made from Liquid Silicone Rubber so doesn't fray or tear in use.

It supports up to 100W charging speeds – you won't get charging speeds that fast with Apple Watch, but there are some Android devices that do support it, so it's a good feature to have.

The Nomad Universal Cable for Apple Watch is 1.5-metres long and it supports USB 2.0 data transfer.

Keep in mind that you will need to buy an adapter separately, and you will need at least a 20W adapter in order to allow for multi-device charging. It is compatible with Apple Watch Series 1-10, SE, Ultra, and Ultra 2, and it will also be able to charge AirPods Pro 2 or AirPods 4 (ANC) on the Apple Watch Charger.

You can buy the Nomad Universal Cable for Apple Watch for £85 / $100 / AU$170 from nomadgoods.com.

Britta O'Boyle
Britta O'Boyle

Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸