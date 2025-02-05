This Apple Watch cable can also charge your iPhone or even a Samsung Galaxy S25

Nomad has launched a Universal Cable for Apple Watch that can charge your smartwatch and any other USB-C device. It has a built-in Apple Watch charging puck, along with USB-C connectors, and it is 1.5m long.

Technology is great but it all needs charging at some point and unfortunately, not everything is charged the same way. You might have a smartwatch that uses a proprietary puck, a smartphone that uses USB-C, and a smart ring that also has its own charging dock.

When you're at home, it's not such a problem as you'll probably have all the charging elements you need set up. But if you're out and about, having to bring more than one cable with you is a pain.

There's nothing you can do about a smart ring at the moment, but if you have an Apple Watch and an iPhone, or even an Apple Watch and any other device that charges via USB-C, then there's a new cable in town that might get you excited.

(Image credit: Nomad)

What's does the new Nomad cable offer?

Nomad – which makes a range of superb accessories for phones, tablets and watches – has launched its Universal Cable for Apple Watch. It has a built-in Watch charging puck along with USB-C connectors, so you can charge your smartwatch, as well as your iPhone (15 or later), AirPods, MacBook or even an Android device.

The single cable is built with double-braided Kevlar reinforcement and electroplated metal connectors, and it has an integrated cable tie made from Liquid Silicone Rubber so doesn't fray or tear in use.

It supports up to 100W charging speeds – you won't get charging speeds that fast with Apple Watch, but there are some Android devices that do support it, so it's a good feature to have.

The Nomad Universal Cable for Apple Watch is 1.5-metres long and it supports USB 2.0 data transfer.

Keep in mind that you will need to buy an adapter separately, and you will need at least a 20W adapter in order to allow for multi-device charging. It is compatible with Apple Watch Series 1-10, SE, Ultra, and Ultra 2, and it will also be able to charge AirPods Pro 2 or AirPods 4 (ANC) on the Apple Watch Charger.

You can buy the Nomad Universal Cable for Apple Watch for £85 / $100 / AU$170 from nomadgoods.com.