Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra just crashed to its lowest price ever!

In the world of high-end smartwatches, there is a lot of competition. Most of the models are geared towards adventurous, outdoorsy types, making them perfect as a go anywhere, do anything wrist-companion.

One of the top models comes from Samsung. Their Galaxy Watch Ultra is a popular pick among enthusiasts, with a stunning design and a formidable feature set.

Now, that watch has crashed to its lowest ever price! That's right – you can snag the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra for just £524 – saving a cool £75.

That's a cracking deal. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is unquestionably my favourite of the new breed of high-end rugged smartwatches thanks to a far superior design.

It's no secret that most of this ilk are chunky and bulky. It's certainly not the sort of thing you'd want to lug around under a suit, for example. But the Galaxy Watch Ultra circumvents that, with a sleek profile which is reminiscent of luxury watches.

Elsewhere, you'll find 100m of water resistance, and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. That's perfect for those who enjoy a more active lifestyle, as you can be sure your watch will keep pace with you.

You won't need to tether yourself to the plug socket, either. Across a variety of different metrics and measures, the brand suggest a battery life of anywhere between 60 and 100 hours is achievable.

That's great news for those who bemoan the usual pathetic battery life of smartwatches. With in excess of four days on offer, users should only need to top up once or twice per week.