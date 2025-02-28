OnePlus Watch 3 shipments delayed for a really stupid reason

Quick Summary The OnePlus Watch 3 was due to go on sale on 25 February, but has been delayed because of a typo. OnePlus has admitted that the rear of the watch says "Meda in China".

OnePlus announced its new smartwatch back in the middle of February with the device bringing a number of upgrades over its predecessor.

The OnePlus Watch 3 touts a longer battery life than the OnePlus Watch 2, having learned from some of the battery technology that is included in the latest OnePlus 13 smartphone. It also offers several new health features, including a 60S Health Check-In.

That 60S Health Check-In can be done quickly during the day and it analyses seven key metrics, from heart rate and SpO2, to vascular age and wrist temperature. Trouble is, if you had your heart set on buying one of the new watches, you'll be waiting a little longer than you initially expected – the OnePlus Watch 3 has been delayed.

When will the OnePlus Watch 3 now go on sale?

A report on 9to5Google has said the OnePlus Watch 3 has been officially delayed until sometime in April 2025, moving from the previous 25 February date. The report contains a statement from OnePlus, which reads:

"Global technology brand OnePlus today announced that the open sales date for the highly anticipated OnePlus Watch 3, initially set for 25 February 2025, has been postponed until April 2025.

"The delay comes as a result of a minor typographical error identified below the watch face, which the company is addressing with a new batch. Pre-orders for the corrected device will continue from 25 February."

The minor error is that early devices say "Meda in China" on the rear casing, instead of "Made in China". Pre-orders for the OnePlus Watch 3 are still open and you can get a slight discount if you're ok with receiving a device with the typo, while those who have received theirs already can return it "without question".

Our review unit does have the typo as it was an early sample. If you have pre-ordered or are considering ordering, there's a chance you may not care given it's on the underside of the device, in small and against your wrist when on. However, if you do mind, then you'll need to wait a couple of months.

There isn't an exact date for when the delivery of the OnePlus Watch 3 will kick off again in April, but we suspect this won't be a mistake that's made again.