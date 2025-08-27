Google has just given your Samsung Galaxy Watch a battery boost, and it's easy to use

Wear OS coming to non-Google devices may have been inevitable ( even older ones ), but if you felt that was the end of the tale, you’d be wrong.

It turns out that Google is intending to keep improving the experience beyond its own wearables, and the latest case in point is a new boost to battery life thanks to a new Play Store version.

How Google is giving your Samsung Galaxy Watch a battery buff

As smartwatches track more information and offer more app integrations, watch faces are getting decidedly more complex. And, as they’re trying to present more information, often with regular updates from multiple sources, they can start to chew through your battery life more quickly.

Now, Google has rolled out a new version of the Play Store (version 47.7) on Wear OS devices that offers additional information for how power hungry watch faces can be before you install them. In fact, you may find ones you already use are more greedy when it comes to energy efficiency than you had perhaps realized.

The new labelling will focus on watch faces with a lot of data included, that need to pull data from multiple sources, or that are animation-heavy.

Given that Samsung Galaxy Watch owners were using Tizen OS not so long ago, there’s every chance the new Play Store update can help them identify reasons why their devices are no longer powering through as long as they did before.

The update itself isn’t entirely rolled out yet, but keep an eye on your app updates and be sure to check the information provided before you get downloading. Your battery might just thank you.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors