Apple Watch just got a key health upgrade - and it’s much earlier than expected

Quick Summary The sleep apnea detection feature for the Apple Watch has passed regulatory approval and is available in watchOS 11. You'll need a Series 9, Series 10 or Ultra 2 to benefit from it.

The Apple Watch Series 10 was expected to launch without a key feature – sleep apnea detection. That's because the feature required regulatory approval in some countries, particularly the US, and couldn't be launched without Apple getting the regulatory go-ahead.

As a result Apple had said that the feature wouldn't launch until later this month – but it's available right now in WatchOS 11, which was released last night. And it's also available for the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

The feature is now available because the US FDA – the organisation that regulates health devices – gave its blessing to the sleep apnea detection earlier this week.

TechCrunch reported yesterday that the FDA had just published a document detailing its approval, and Apple was clearly ready for it. However, another key feature, for blood oxygen monitoring, remains disabled in US Apple Watch models due to an ongoing patent dispute.

Why sleep apnea detection is an important Apple Watch upgrade

The new feature, which is now available in watchOS 11 for the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 only, is an important addition to Apple's health features and brings it up to speed with similar features from Samsung and Withings.

Sleep apnea is a condition where your breathing slows or even stops while you're asleep. It's believed to be connected to a whole host of symptoms ranging from short-term headaches to long-term conditions such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, heart disease and depression. By alerting you of possible apnea your watch can help you seek diagnosis and treatment.

Apple's system uses the Apple Watch accelerometer to detect movements in your wrist that can indicate interruptions in your breathing, and if they recur then Apple's machine learning will analyse them to see if apnea is a possibility. You can see the data in your Health app.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The feature is available in most countries including the US and UK. You can see the full list on Apple's website.