The tech world can be a little strange sometimes. Case in point: today I tried out Oppo's brand new folding phone, the Find N5, which will be a clear competitor against Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold or Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in the quest for the best folding phone – when it launches later this year.

But, shh! I can't tell you really anything about it, because the paperwork I've signed would cause me to get more than a slapped wrist. But it's clear that Oppo really wants people to be excited about the Find N5, because the brand has taken a multi-tiered approach to its embargo – and I suspect there'll be more glimpses and feature drops imminently.

It's already public knowledge that the phone's international reveal will take place next week, on 20 February, ahead of the Mobile World Congress show in early March, giving the brand an opportunity to show off its latest foldable come then. Meanwhile, here's a glimpse of the handset in my own image gallery, embedded below.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

That I've tried out the Find N5 ahead of time is fairly common practice for many brands. To provide a true experience of any device, to really live with it, before posting an honest review at a later date. At this stage, however, I'm not permitted to divulge any more info and spoil the big reveal event.

What I can show you, however, as per above, is a series of my own photos of the device. You'll have to deduce from those your assumed absolutes, but it's clear to see that it's a very thin foldable – as previously confirmed by Zhou Yibao, the product manager for Find N series devices at Oppo. There's more already confirmed facts, too, with confirmation regarding official IP rating water-resistance rating.

Otherwise, the rumours have been spilling out aplenty, including speculation of the Snapdragon 8 Elite being used for the first time in a folding phone. Precisely how powerful, how large the screens are, how slim the device is, and so forth, you'll have to wait and see – but come 20 February the beans will be spilled and the Find N5 will be every tech publication's focus.

One thing I do remain curious about, however, is that the Find N5 – being part of the BBK Electronic umbrella – is also expected to be the framework for what to expect from the (currently rumoured) OnePlus Open 2. There's no more information about that handset yet, but how the two companies will differentiate their foldables will be interesting to see indeed...