Forget RAMageddon, Samsung's newest Galaxy phone comes with memory upgrade

Quick Summary Samsung has revealed its latest mid-range handset, the Galaxy A57. It improves over its A56 predecessor by reducing the screen bezel and device thickness, while upping the amount of base RAM as standard. However, with a 6% price rise generation to generation, the A57 now breaks the £500 mark – so may not have skipped "RAMageddon" price increases entirely. However, it does remain competitively cheaper than the iPhone 17e.

Say hello to Samsung's latest mid-range champion, the Galaxy A57. The update to last year's Galaxy A56, the latest best affordable phone from the Korean brand upgrades a number of design and spec features.

Notably, the Galaxy A57 is 0.5mm thinner than its predecessor, trimming the design even further, yet maintains the same 5,000mAh battery capacity to ensure longevity per charge.

But it's with the RAM on board where you might think the brand is impervious to so-called "RAMageddon" – the current sky-rocketing prices of memory, due to demand from the artificial intelligence sector – as the base model features 8GB, an increase over the last generation.

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The Galaxy A57's LPDDR5X RAM type is also speedier than its predecessor's, while the brand's own Exynos 1680 provides the latest mid-tier processor to keep everything running smoothly.

As part of the Galaxy family, the A series has a familiar look among the brand's other best phones, such as the Galaxy S26 Ultra. However, the more affordable handset opts for a shinier, glossier glass finish – giving its own visual trademark.

The handset is sandwiched by a metal frame, though, marking a distinctive design difference from the also-announced A37 model, found further down the range.

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You'll find the Galaxy A57 in four 'Awesome' (that's the marketing that each is prefaced with) colours: Gray, Navy, Icy Blue, and Lilac. All are now IP68 rated, for dust- and water resistance.

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Front-on, the 6.7-inch display that's key to the handset's design has a reduced bezel component compared to its predecessor, giving greater prominence to this AMOLED panel. This screen can deliver a 120Hz refresh and its 1900 nits peak brightness output.

On the reverse side, an 'Ambient Design Island' houses the cameras, with a 50-megapixel main, 12MP wide-angle and 5MP macro making up the trio on board. They're not different to last year's model, but do bring upgraded image signal processing (ISP).

The Samsung Galaxy A57 will go on sale from 10 April, priced at £529 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage version. The 12GB/512GB model jumps to £699, placing it much close to the Galaxy S25 FE handset. Wide regional pricing and availability is yet to be confirmed.