Bluetooth gets a huge upgrade that better helps you find your phone and other devices

Quick summary
Bluetooth 6.0 has been announced, with a few interesting improvements baked in.
One unlocks distance-sensing, which could make device-finding even easier.
We might only now be getting a proper wave of devices with Bluetooth 5.4 built into them, but Bluetooth keeps moving forward – the 6.0 version of the wireless standard has just been announced.
It features a range of improvements and new features, but probably the most attention-grabbing is that it'll enable devices to detect the distance between them and connected hardware. That means, for example, your phone will know how far you are from it while you're using wireless earbuds.
This could be useful in myriad ways, but one huge factor is how it'll play into device-finding software. Take Apple's Find My system, for example – which uses Bluetooth to detect one of the company's best iPhones and other Apple hardware that passes near your own. If each of those devices were suddenly able to know how far they were from yours, the software might have a much easier time locating it precisely, rather than just in a broad area.
This is all contained within a feature called Bluetooth Channel Sounding, and the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) has also claimed that this feature will unlock new authentication security for various devices like smart locks to make them more secure.
There are a few other features mentioned in the post announcing Bluetooth 6.0, including various complex systems geared around advertising, but distance detection seems like the most impactful part of the upgrade. When it might start to be implemented in actual hardware is anyone's guess, though.
We'd assume it won't be present in the iPhone 16, for example, which will be unveiled early next week, despite how closely Apple has tended to work with the Bluetooth SIG.
It's not impossible that it'll take more like a year for the features to really start to get into the wild, based on the speed of adoption that Bluetooth 5.4 has demonstrated so far.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Still, it's good to hear that the technology continues to advance at pace, and to know that Find My features will be getting even more powerful and reliable at some point down the line.
Max is a freelance writer with years of experience in tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor. He has tested all manner of tech too, from headphones and speakers to apps and software.
-
-
I've been playing vinyl for 25 years and Technics' new turntable looks like a dream
The Technics Grand Class SL-1300G is the mother of all turntables – I want to upgrade my setup already
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Move over Sony, Panasonic's new headphones look like noise-cancelling winners with incredible battery life
The Panasonic RB-M600B offer active noise-cancelling and a bass-enhancing mode
By Mike Lowe Published
-
When is the iPhone 16 coming out? Could Apple's on-sale date be a surprise?
The iPhone 16 has already bucked trends once
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple Watch X will lack one of the Ultra's biggest features, claims source
But don't feel flat about it
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
This affordable iPhone case turns your handset into the perfect retro games console
Protection and GameBoy-style conversion in one
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple set to make its iPad Magic Keyboard more affordable
You'll just need to wait a little longer
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
An alleged iPhone 16 Pro Max unboxing is out there already
Plus a video of the standard iPhone 16 in black
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Your iPhone will finally get a feature update matching Google's best AI trick
Photos are about to get a whole lot cleaner
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Apple AirPods Pro 2 getting a free upgrade with audio enhancements and new features
Shake, shake, shake it off
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
iPhone Photography Awards 2024 include some absolute stunners
There are 43 beautiful photographs
By Britta O'Boyle Published