I buy this Crucial storage deal every Prime Day – and this is why

When the Amazon Prime Day sale rolls around each year, one thing is always on my shopping list. And I'll preface the remainder of this article by telling you, dear reader – it sounds really boring.

Come rain or shine, sleet or snow, I always pick up a portable SSD in the sales. Specifically for me, I nab a Crucial SSD – like this 1TB X10 Pro, now just £89.99 at Amazon.

Now I know, that sounds dull, but it really has changed my life. Let's kick off with the size of them – they're absolutely tiny! Heck, this one even has a small mounting ring so you can attach it to a keyring or some backpacks.

This much storage in such a small package is seriously handy when you're out and about. Whether you're heading on holiday and need a convenient place to store your pictures to keep your phone running smoothly, or want a hub to backup in case of failure, these little SSDs are barely even going to put a dent in your packing capabilities.

The model in question packs in 1TB of storage, with impeccably fast read and write speeds of up to 2100MB/s read and 2000MB/s write. They'll play nicely with both Mac and PC too – score.

Another use case is simply for storing files at home. You can absolutely get bigger standalone hard drives for desktop use, but those are more cumbersome and they rarely look great. You won't be worried about the design of these, as they're simply going to sit out of the way on a shelf, unseen unless they're searched for.

So, you might be thinking, why do I buy one each year? Well, for me, part of the fun of organising your files is getting them separated into different spaces. Imagine having four or five different drives, each labelled for different uses – one for photos, another for video, one for files. A boy can dream... and with prices like this, dreams may soon become reality.