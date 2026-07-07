Beats borrows a page from YETI's playbook with colourful new Power Pink charging cables

Beats has expanded its charging cable lineup with a vibrant new Power Pink colourway, proving that even one of tech's most mundane accessories can become a statement piece.

The new finish lands across the company's woven USB cables just over a year after Beats surprised everyone by entering the charging accessory market.

At the time, the Apple-owned brand transformed the humble charging cable into something a little more design-led, complete with colourful finishes and the return of its quirky Pill People marketing campaign.

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The name might sound familiar to outdoor enthusiasts, as Power Pink is also one of YETI's popular seasonal colourways.

Whether that's coincidence or inspiration, it shows Beats is embracing the same idea that has worked so well for lifestyle brands: keep familiar products feeling fresh through eye-catching new colours rather than constantly reinventing the hardware.

More than just a pretty cable

Available in USB-C-to-USB-C and USB-A-to-USB-C configurations, the new cables retain the same braided construction introduced with the original range.

Beats says the tangle-free woven exterior has undergone thousands of hours of testing and has been reinforced to help resist fraying, making it a more durable alternative to the standard cables that often end up bundled with devices.

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(Image credit: Beats)

The 1.5-metre USB-C to USB-C version supports charging speeds of up to 60W, while the new 3-metre model increases that to 240W for compatible devices.

Both transfer data at USB 2.0 speeds and can also handle audio, CarPlay and syncing duties.

The USB-A to USB-C cable supports up to 15W charging on compatible iPhone and iPad models, along with USB 2.0 data transfer.

The new cables can be matched with products such as the Pink Beats Pill speaker, Pink Powerbeats Fit and Pink Beats Solo 4 headphones, giving users the option to colour-coordinate everything from their desk setup to their gym bag.

Beats' Power Pink cables go on sale today via Apple UK and Apple US, priced at £18.99 / $18.99 for the 1.5-metre versions and £29.99 / $29.99 for the new 3-metre USB-C to USB-C model.

EU and AU prices and availability TBC.