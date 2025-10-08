In my 40 years of tech journalism I've rarely seen Apple Mac mini any cheaper than it is for Prime Big Deal Days

With Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event now on its final stretch, I've turned to thinking about the forthcoming Black Friday and, in particular, possible Apple deals that might be on the horizon.

However, I've just spotted one that's already available and, in my experience as a tech writer, is about as rare as hen's teeth.

The latest Mac mini models, with M4 and M4 Pro processing, are available with around £100 off – some even more. You'll need to be quick to secure those prices, as Prime Big Deal Days ends at midnight tonight (8 October), but seriously, what a bargain!

All models seem to have great discounts, with the starter version with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD is just £502. Even Apple's own webstore quotes £599.

Why consider a Mac mini?

The Apple Mac mini is the ideal all-in-one computer that you can tuck away on a desktop or even under a TV (I've used one as a games console/luxury TV streamer in the past).

It's great with gaming, work utilities, and pretty much anything else you fancy doing with a PC. And it looks nice too.

You get USB-C inputs and a headphone port on the front, with HDMI, Ethernet and either three Thunderbolt 4 or 5 ports on the rear, depending on the version.

All models support Apple Intelligence and all you really need is a decent monitor to hook it up to.

Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the deals?

For most of the Apple Mac mini deals, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the best price. However, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial period if you're not a subscriber already.

It's worth remembering too that the Prime Big Deal Days event finishes at midnight tonight, so make sure you're quick. Otherwise you'll have to keep your fingers crossed that similar offers will be available during Black Friday.